Record: 5 - 11 (25) WR: Robby Anderson WR20; Curtis Samuel* WR23; D.J. Moore WR25. That's how many yards Sam Darnold averaged per deep attempt -- defined as a pass that traveled further than 20 yards down the field -- in 2020. He didn't have much talent around him, of course, but even Joe Flacco averaged 9.96 on his deep attempts, so Darnold simply wasn't very good. Teddy Bridgewater isn't typically praised for his deep ball throwing -- and his limitations were clearly seen in his abnormally low 5.6% touchdown rate on deep passes -- but he was good enough to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers often enough. With McCaffrey, Moore and Anderson, there are going to be plenty of easy throws in this offense, and it shouldn't be hard for Darnold to have his best season ever. The question is whether he's good enough to make the harder throws, and whether this offense lives up to its full potential will rest on the answer to that question.