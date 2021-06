Dominic Cummings may be in breach of the official code of conduct for special advisers if he releases government information in his new newsletter, Downing Street has suggested.Boris Johnson’s former top aide has launched a £10-a-month subscriber service on Substack.In a post he said he would reveal information on the battle to tackle the coronavirus pandemic for free, alongside some details of his time inside Downing Street. But "more recondite stuff on the media, Westminster, inside No 10, how did we get Brexit done in 2019, the 2019 election etc" would be available only to those who paid, he said.Subscribers...