CountThings Android App Can Do The Counting For You

After the celebration of Google I / O last week, many more details are already known about what Android 12 will be like and one of its most important changes is going to arrive in the design, where it seems that the new operating system is going to put its peak and the shovel to give it a much more modern and fun air. But while that update arrives on your device, why not cheer up certain parts of Chrome, for example? If you have version 90 of the Google browser, you can change right now some of the ways of displaying elements such as pop-up windows, which right now are shown with boring, practically rectangular shapes and that after the launch of Android 12 will pick up a bit more pace and lifetime. How to change the appearance of Chrome What we are going to do in this article is to implement a small trick that has become viral in the last hours and with which we can change the appearance of some elements of Chrome, as you can see in the screenshots that you have right here below: on the left, the current browser configuration that you will all have on your smartphones and, on the right, how it will look when we finish this tweak. We can activate this portion of material by accessing a specific URL that we will have to copy and paste into the Chrome address bar. It is this: chrome: // flags / # theme-refactor-android When it loads, you will have to choose the option of “Activated” in the drop-down menu that will appear on the right and, later, do the same with the button that you will see below to restart Chrome. It is, as you can see, the usual use through flags that we bring every so often and that allow us to access functions that are present in that build, but that are waiting to be officially introduced through a specific function on their menus. Once this process is completed, you will see how all the menus and pop-up elements of the application obtain that material appearance that Google wants to extend from the launch of Android 12. Event that will occur in autumn and that will reach the brand’s devices first, The Pixels, or those that have stock Android installations, without any manufacturer’s customization layer. So if you have a “non-Google” phone, it will probably take you a while to try the honeys of the new OS until 2022.