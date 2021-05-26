Cancel
CountThings Android App Can Do The Counting For You

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountThings app is one of those apps you don’t know you need until you stumble upon it. CountThings app can essentially do the counting for you. No matter what you need to count, it can help you. CountThings Android app be really useful for businesses. This app can be useful...

www.androidheadlines.com
TechnologyEngadget

Now you can unlock 1Password's browser extension without your password

When it comes to password managers, their mobile apps tend to get the most attention. But just as important are the browser extensions they offer. They can make or break the experience of using that platform. 1Password has one of the better ones I've used, and thanks to the company new 2.0 update, it's becoming even more capable.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

You can now give Chrome a little Android 12-style makeover, how?

After the celebration of Google I / O last week, many more details are already known about what Android 12 will be like and one of its most important changes is going to arrive in the design, where it seems that the new operating system is going to put its peak and the shovel to give it a much more modern and fun air. But while that update arrives on your device, why not cheer up certain parts of Chrome, for example? If you have version 90 of the Google browser, you can change right now some of the ways of displaying elements such as pop-up windows, which right now are shown with boring, practically rectangular shapes and that after the launch of Android 12 will pick up a bit more pace and lifetime. How to change the appearance of Chrome What we are going to do in this article is to implement a small trick that has become viral in the last hours and with which we can change the appearance of some elements of Chrome, as you can see in the screenshots that you have right here below: on the left, the current browser configuration that you will all have on your smartphones and, on the right, how it will look when we finish this tweak. We can activate this portion of material by accessing a specific URL that we will have to copy and paste into the Chrome address bar. It is this: chrome: // flags / # theme-refactor-android When it loads, you will have to choose the option of “Activated” in the drop-down menu that will appear on the right and, later, do the same with the button that you will see below to restart Chrome. It is, as you can see, the usual use through flags that we bring every so often and that allow us to access functions that are present in that build, but that are waiting to be officially introduced through a specific function on their menus. Once this process is completed, you will see how all the menus and pop-up elements of the application obtain that material appearance that Google wants to extend from the launch of Android 12. Event that will occur in autumn and that will reach the brand’s devices first, The Pixels, or those that have stock Android installations, without any manufacturer’s customization layer. So if you have a “non-Google” phone, it will probably take you a while to try the honeys of the new OS until 2022.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Best Android Security Apps and Tricks | #android | #security

One of the benefits of being an Android user is that you have access to a large variety of phones from several hardware makers. Another perk is being able to install apps from the Android Market, an open platform that is far less regulated than Apple’s “walled garden” App Store.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Capture and Edit Screenshots in Chrome for Android

If you use Google Chrome on your Android device, you can now capture and edit screenshots using a newly added tool in this browser. This built-in browser feature makes it easy for you to take as well as make changes to your screenshots without leaving the browser. Chrome for Android...
EnvironmentAndroid Central

Which weather app do you rely on?

This weekend is Memorial Day in the U.S., so many people will be taking an extra day off. With most employees still working from home, many will take advantage of the holiday to enjoy the outdoors. Unfortunately, not everyone will experience great weather this weekend, which may put a literal damper on some plans. Here in sunny Seattle, we're expecting some clouds to roll in, which is typical but unfortunate after weeks of sunny weather. However, that's still nothing compared to what other parts of the U.S. may have to deal with.
Cell Phonesohionewstime.com

Google makes it harder for Android apps to track you, but unlike Apple, it’s still holding back

This is what we expected and this is certainly what we like Facebook Once afraid Apple Set ball rolling. Google will also enhance privacy measures for Android phones. This makes it much harder for your app to track users between your app and your website and use that data to serve ads. With Google’s own app tracking prevention coming into force later this year, advertisers and apps requesting access to their ad ID on their Android smartphones if users choose to opt out of tracking will instead have zero characters. Receive the column. Google is currently informing developers of the intended changes. Apple App tracking transparency For the iPhone, earlier this year.
Cell Phonesuploadvr.com

Facebook Employees Can Use Some Android Apps On Quest

In late April, we reported that Facebook allowed its employees to reimburse the purchase of an Oculus Quest 2 as part of a wellness budget. But it appears that employees also get access to some exclusive features, even if they don’t work at the VR arm of the social network giant.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

This is how you can prevent the internet connection in the background on Android

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The applications we use on a daily basis tend to have background behaviors that we are not aware of. For example, it is common for Twitter to send us notifications of interactions, even when the app is closed. It achieves this because it keeps sending and receiving data from the network, even if it is not open. For this reason, we will present you the way to avoid the internet connection in the background of any app.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Learn how to passcode protect individual Android apps | #android | #security

You probably have a lock of some sort on your phone to keep it secure. If you don’t, you should really get one. Tap here to see which lock is the most secure for your smartphone. But what about your apps? It may seem unnecessary to secure them when your phone is already locked, but it provides an extra layer of protection from snoops and thieves.
Technologyeasybranches.com

What Android features do you want to see in iOS 15? - XDA Developers

Tell us which Android features you would like to see being adopted by Apple in iOS 15 when it is announced at WWDC next week!. The American tech giant will be revealing multiple new features across its different platforms including iPadOS, iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and even tvOS. TechRadar. 8 hours...
TechnologyGizmodo

Google Will Let You Opt Out of Being Tracked by Apps in Android 12

With Apple’s developer conference just around the corner, Google is reportedly planning to follow in its rivals footsteps by letting Android users opt out of being tracked by the apps they download from the Google Play store. A Google support page detailing how users can opt out of third-party tracking...
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Poll: Do Monthly Android Updates Matter to You?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Owning an Android phone used to mean a guessing game over whether or not you would receive updates and for how long. Thankfully, that has changed quite a bit in part because there are fewer players to try to understand, but also because the few remaining companies making phones have been clearer with their schedules.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Android CodeView: How To Highlight Text And Where You Can Apply It

Hi, I am Amr Hesham a Software Engineer, I am interested in Android and Compiler Development. In my Hacker Noon first article, I wrote about how to use the CodeView library to create a syntax highlighter for programming languages with many extra features like autocomplete, change theme, and syntax in the runtime. You can check out the article here.
ComputersGizmodo

Now You Can Mine Crypto From Your Norton Antivirus App

Antivirus apps are best known for running in the background and annoying people with all sorts of pop-ups. But with a new update to Norton 360, Norton’s antivirus app will now let you mine Ethereum, too. First spotted by BleepingComputer, the new Norton Crypto feature is being added to the...