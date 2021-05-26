Clemson scientist receives $1.77M NIH grant to continue research on deadly parasites

The project will run for two years and make freely accessible and searchable the oral histories of 70 eminent scientists and scientist-entrepreneurs in the chemical sciences and technology who immigrated to the United States during the 20th century. The oral histories provide moving testimony and insights into the nature of immigrant scientists’ scientific work and enterprise, as well as their struggles and successes in weaving themselves into the cultural fabric of American life. Many of these stories recount in vivid detail the historical events and social conditions that led these men and women to immigrate to the United States, including the Nazi occupation of Europe, political repression in Cuba and Brazil, anti-Semitism in Turkey, South African apartheid, the ill-fated Hungarian Revolution of 1956, and the anti-intellectualism and deprecation of science during the Cultural Revolution in China.