Kenorland Minerals intersects 90.56 g/t Au over 5.72m at Regnault, Sumitomo Metal Mining completes earn-in to the Frotet Project
Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD)(FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 8,591m diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project (“the Project”), located in northern Quebec. Assays from 15 of the 30 drill holes completed during the program, including 3,487 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 15 holes will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled. The company also announces that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (“SMMCL”) has fulfilled its requirement to earn-in to an 80% interest in the Frotet Project. As a result SMMCL and Kenorland will contribute to further exploration expenditures on an 80:20 basis, respectively. Kenorland will continue as operator under the joint venture agreement.resourceworld.com