Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Kenorland Minerals intersects 90.56 g/t Au over 5.72m at Regnault, Sumitomo Metal Mining completes earn-in to the Frotet Project

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KLD)(FSE:3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce initial drill results from the recently completed 8,591m diamond drill program at the Regnault gold discovery within the Frotet Project (“the Project”), located in northern Quebec. Assays from 15 of the 30 drill holes completed during the program, including 3,487 meters, are reported herein. Results from the remaining 15 holes will be reported once all assays have been received and compiled. The company also announces that Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (“SMMCL”) has fulfilled its requirement to earn-in to an 80% interest in the Frotet Project. As a result SMMCL and Kenorland will contribute to further exploration expenditures on an 80:20 basis, respectively. Kenorland will continue as operator under the joint venture agreement.

resourceworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mineralization#Metal#Kenorland Minerals Ltd#Tsxv#Fse#The Company#Smmcl#The Frotet Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

GMV Minerals Inc. Announces Drill Mobilization at Mexican Hat Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") announces drill mobilization at its 100% owned Mexican Hat Gold project located 72 miles SE of Tucson, Az. The Company is 100% funded for this expansion drill program.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Metals Creek Receives Exploration Permits for Ogden Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the Company have received Exploration permits for planned work at the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont whereas MEK is the operator.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Maxtech Announces Completion of the Third Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Showing Wide Mineralized Intervals With Visible Gold in All

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ('Maxtech' or the 'Company') (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce completion of its first 3 diamond drill holes for a total of 919 metres, as part of its Phase One diamond drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.
Economyresourceworld.com

Magna Mining’s Initial 2021 Drilling Intersects 33.8 Metres of Ni-Cu-PGM Mineralization

Magna Mining Inc. [TSXV: NICU] announced drill results for the first two drill holes at its Shakespeare Project, located near Sudbury, Ontario. Drillhole MMC-21-15 intersected 0.51% Nickel Equivalent over 33.8 metres in the Gap Zone, thereby supporting the Company’s thesis that the existing NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate can be expanded in this near-surface part of the Shakespeare deposit.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Delivers Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value 5% of $805M with a pre-tax IRR of 29.0%. After-tax Net Present Value 5% of $547M with an after-tax IRR of 24.4%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX) (OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, Canada ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Luminex Provides an Update on the Condor and Cascas Projects

Luminex has commenced drilling at its high-grade gold target, Nayumbi, at the Condor project. Long intercepts of copper-molybdenum mineralization in results from first three holes at Cascas. VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to provide an...
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Jaguar Intersects Significant Sulphide Mineralization at Corrego Brandao

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce that reconnaissance drilling at its Corrego Brandão discovery project ('CB'), has intersected a significant sulphide mineralized zone grading 11.25gt Au over 3.8m within a wider mineralized zone grading 4.63gt Au over 12.45m. CB is located near the Caeté Complex 'CCA Plant' in Minas Gerais, Brazil where ore from its operating mine, Pilar is processed (please see Press Release dated 15th February 2021 and Figure #1).
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

HighGold Mining Increases Johnson Tract (Alaska) Drill Program To 20,000 Meters - Drills Now Turning

HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (" HighGold" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the size of the planned drill program (the " Program") at the Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (" Johnson Tract", " JT" or the " Project") in Southcentral Alaska, USA. The Program will be the largest in the Project's history with an increase of 25% to 20,000 meters from the previously announced 16,000-meter program. Proceeds raised from recently exercised warrants provided the impetus for expanding the Program and accelerating exploration efforts at Johnson.
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Golden Independence Intersects 1.89 g/t Gold and 6.9 g/t Silver over 50 Feet at Independence Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the initial six drill holes of the recently completed 12 hole 7,425 foot Phase II RC drill program at the Independence project, south of Battle Mountain, Nevada. Six holes of the Phase II RC drill program targeted the main oxide gold zone and six holes targeted the intrusive gold target. Results for two holes from the main oxide zone and four holes from the intrusive gold target include:
EconomyBusiness Insider

GoGold Drills 5,071 g/t AgEq over 1.0m within 61.3m of 285 g/t AgEq at El Favor in Los Ricos North

HALIFAX, NS, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the results of 7 new drill holes from the El Favor deposit in the Los Ricos North project. Drill hole LRGF-21-048 intersected 61.3m of 285 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq"), including 1.0m of 5,071 g/t AgEq contained within 9.3m of 1,127 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') to list its shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on June 24, 2021.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Intersects 1.17 g/t Gold over 106.75 Metres of Intrusion-Hosted Mineralization in the Pioneer Block at Bralorne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF)is pleased to announce complete and partial drill assay results from its ongoing 100,000 metre drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia (see Figure 1). Today's release is headlined by a 106.75 metre interval of near-surface bulk-tonnage gold mineralization within the Pioneer Block that returned an average grade of 1.17 g/t gold in hole SB-2021-026 (see Figure 1); assay results are also included for holes SB-2021-022 and SB-2021-029 drilled within the Pioneer Block. This near-surface gold mineralization at Pioneer is hosted in a coarse-grained felsic intrusive and is characterized by excellent grade consistency (see Table 2). More drilling is required to determine the lateral and vertical extents and geometry of the felsic intrusive hosting these broad zones of near-surface gold mineralization at Pioneer. With five drill rigs operating on site, the Company expects to receive more assay results from both the Charlotte Zone (0 to 350m) and the High-Grade Zone (350 to 750m) soon.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delta's Gravimetric Survey Detects High Priority Anomalies Down-Dip of Lemoine VMS Horizon in Chibougamau, Quebec

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSXV:DLTA)(OTC PINK:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that a gravimetric geophysical survey at its Delta-2 VMS property in Chibougamau, Quebec has located a number of highly prospective anomalies down-dip from a VMS horizon, at depths greater that 300m vertical. The gravimetric survey consisted of 29.9 line-kilometres, covering an area of 4.25 square kilometres, in the south-east portion of the Delta-2 VMS property. The survey area covered approximately four kilometres of strike length of a sulphidic horizon believed to be the stratigraphic horizon that hosts the Lemoine past-producing mine located north of the property. The Lemoine mine is an isolated, high-grade VMS deposit that produced 757,585 tonnes @ 9.52% Zn, 4.18% Cu, 4.56 g/t Au and 82.26 g/t Ag between 1975 and 1983 (Source: www.sigeom.mines.gouv.qc.ca).
Businessdallassun.com

Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it nears its 6 month trading anniversary, showcasing its transformation from a small-scale asset to a near-term producer on the cusp of mining operations and reaching 1,000,000 ounces.
Tonopah, NVstockdaymedia.com

Summa Silver Identifies Multiple Never-Before-Drilled Targets at the Hughes Property in Tonopah, Nevada (SSVRF)

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2021) – Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) (“Summa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results from two geophysical surveys at its Hughes Property, near Tonopah Nevada. Key Highlights. First-Ever Exploration using Geophysics: Covering the unexplored hydrothermal alteration...
Metal Miningmining.com

Equinox Gold’s Los Filos mine suspends operations over blockade

Operations at the Los Filos mine in Mexico have been suspended, after blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community, Equinox Gold announced on Tuesday. The group is demanding payments in excess of their contractual agreements. The Canadian miner had already suspended activities at the...
Economyresourceworld.com

Banyan Gold drills 50.3 metres grading 0.70 g/t gold at AurMac Project, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. [BYN–TSXV] reported assay results from the next five diamond drill holes received from the 2021 exploration program at the AurMac property, Yukon. These holes continue with the systematic testing of the Powerline deposit on 100-metre centered step-out drilling and continue to validate the geological model and expand the limits of known near-surface gold mineralization.
Economyresourceworld.com

Maple Gold drills 9.2 metres of 2.4 g/t gold at Douay Project, Quebec

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTC; M3G-FSE] has released results from four step-out drill holes at the 531 zone from the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay gold project in the Abitibi region of Quebec. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture between the company and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [AEM-TSX, NYSE].