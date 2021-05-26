Cancel
Texas State

'Bo's Law', named after Botham Jean, passing in the Texas Legislature

By John Krinjak
fox7austin.com
 17 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas - A police reform bill named after a Black man from Dallas who was shot and killed by an officer in his own apartment has passed the Texas Legislature. Bo's Law is now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. Bo's Law largely has to do with body cameras...

Texas State
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Dallas, TX
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Texas State

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Texas State

Ex-Prosecutor Disbarred After Wrongful Convictions in Texas

DALLAS (AP) – A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports...
Houston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas State

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas State

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Dallas County, TX

Staying or leaving? Potential successors await Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's decision on another term

As U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson settles into her 15th term, potential successors are preparing for her to leave. Two years ago Johnson suggested to constituents through automated phone calls that she would retire when her term ends in 2023, telling supporters that she was running for “one more term” as representative from southern Dallas County’s Congressional District 30. Many Dallas political operatives are predicting that she will step away based on remarks at various events during her 2020 campaign. That would set up a hotly contested race to replace the venerable lawmaker in Congress.
Dallas, TX

Can't Wait to Return to Court: Baker Botts Partner is Ready to Suit Up, Post-Pandemic

Dallas litigator Jessica Pulliam feels giddy when scheduling orders hit her inbox these days. They bear the promise of in-person trial dates. Become a Free ALM Digital Reader. Angela Morris is ALM Media's Texas litigation reporter. She covers lawsuits in all levels of Texas state and federal courts. Based in Austin, Morris earned journalism and government degrees from the University of Texas at Austin in 2006, and since then, has worked primarily as a reporter and writer, but also has skills in videography, photography and podcasts. Follow her on Twitter at @AMorrisReports.
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Dallas County, TX

COVID-19 Bulletin (05/17/21)

County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 201 new cases and 17 deaths on Friday and Saturday. About 40 percent of Dallas County is fully vaccinated, he says. The CDC says that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in indoor and outdoor settings, the Texas Tribune reports. Less than a third of Texas is fully vaccinated.
Carrollton, TX

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...
Texas State

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...