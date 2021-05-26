Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

PREVIEW: Florida Panthers take youthful exuberance into Game 6 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STPFx_0aBruwOV00

The Florida Panthers just finished keeping their season afloat when coach Joel Quenneville was asked which goalie would start Game 6 of their Stanley Cup first-round playoff series on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

“I’m not going to talk about it, but I think we know,” Quenneville said. “I think we all know what’s going on.”

It wasn’t hard to read between the lines and conclude that Quenneville will undoubtedly send rookie goalie Spencer Knight back onto ice for a second consecutive game.

Knight made his postseason debut in Game 5 on Monday night at Sunrise, Fla., and surrendered a goal on the first shot he faced but quickly settled in and made 36 straight saves to help the Panthers to a 4-1 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvvmI_0aBruwOV00
Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

At 20 years, 35 days, Knight became the second-youngest NHL goaltender to win his postseason debut, trailing only Don Beaupre, who was 19 years, 202 days old when he made his first playoff appearance for the Minnesota North Stars on April 9, 1981.

Tampa Bay still leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, but the performance by Knight and his calm manner has optimism growing for the Panthers.

“It’s kind of a fun confidence that he has,” Quenneville said of Knight. “He’s just one of those guys that’s composed in a lot of ways. Nothing really gets him off kilter. He’s very balanced in his approach to the game.”

Knight, the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, led the U.S. to a gold medal at the World Juniors last winter before returning to finish his sophomore season at Boston College.

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on March 31 and made his NHL debut on April 20.

Knight won all four of his regular-season starts before he was pegged to start Game 5 after Chris Driedger was injured early in Game 4, and Sergei Bobrovsky gave up five goals on 14 shots in the 6-2 loss, putting Florida on the brink of elimination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HpWJ_0aBruwOV00
Also Read:
NHL power rankings: Panthers roar to No. 1 ahead of Stanley Cup playoffs

“Timing was everything and he took advantage of an opportunity,” Quenneville said.

The Lightning will try to relocate their offense after getting shut down in Game 5. Tampa Bay had scored at least five goals in three of the first four games in the series.

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos said the Lightning need to play with more vigor, especially in the corners and in front of the net.

He also said they need to stay out of the penalty box after committing six minor penalties in Game 5, compared to three for the Panthers.

“We talked about it before the game, trying to stay disciplined, and we need to do a better job of that going into the next game,” Stamkos said. “That’s not a recipe against a really good team.”

Stamkos figures it will take another strong start for the Lightning, who have scored first in four of the first five games in the series, and few let-ups the rest of the way.

“That’s a really good hockey team over there,” Stamkos said. “They weren’t going to just roll over and die. It’s two really good hockey teams going at it. We knew it was going to be a tough series from the beginning. We put ourselves in a good position to go home for Game 6 and try to win a series, so there’s no point in dwelling on the past now. We have a 3-2 series lead.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Joel Quenneville
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Spencer Knight
Person
Chris Driedger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Playoff Series#The Florida Panthers#The Minnesota North Stars#Nhl Draft#Vegas Golden Knights Nhl#New York Islanders#Game#Panthers Roar#Nhl Games#Goalie#Nhl Power Rankings#Daily Fantasy Picks#Fantasy#Fla#Best Bets Preview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
Boston College
Related
NHLdailyjournal.net

Point scores 2 in 3rd to lift Lightning over Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla.- — Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period, to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series. Nikita Kucherov scored two power-play goals in...
NHLCBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Sends two assists

Bennett (undisclosed) produced a pair of assists, four shots on goal, four PIM, three hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 1. Bennett had a hand in goals by both of his linemates as Jonathan Huberdeau and Owen Tippett scored in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett enters the postseason with 19 points in 30 playoff contests in his career. He's clicked effectively as the Panthers' second-line center, and he tends to elevate his game when it matters most -- this could be a breakout for the Ontario native if the Panthers make a deep run.
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes live stream, TV channel, start time, how to watch the NHL Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Carolina Hurricanes in game two of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series from the PNC Arena on Tuesday night. The Lightning are coming off a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Sunday and will look to take a quick 2-0 lead when they take the ice again tonight. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes will look to tie up the series before heading to Tampa for game three.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Panthers' Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. The contest was the opener of the teams' first-round series.
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Steven Stamkos, Lightning set for opening series vs. Panthers

The Sunshine State Stanley Cup playoffs showdown has no shortage of intriguing storylines as the Florida Panthers prepare to host the Tampa Bay Lightning in their opener Sunday in Sunrise, Fla. This opening-round best-of-seven series mark the first time the Florida rivals have met in a playoff set, and that's...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point's second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLSportsGrid

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos to return for Lightning

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov will return for the Lightning for Game 1 of their playoff series versus the Panthers on Sunday, SportsNet.ca reports. Kucherov has missed the entire regular season due to offseason hip surgery, so Sunday will be his season debut. In Kucherov, we are talking about a player who has scored 202 goals over the past six seasons. He is widely considered to be one of the best players in the game.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Good to go for Game 1

Stamkos (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and return to Tampa Bay's lineup for Sunday's Game 1 versus Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Stamkos missed the last 16 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but he's been practicing since May 4, so he shouldn't have any limitations Sunday. The 31-year-old forward has racked up 17 goals and 34 points through 38 contests this campaign.
NHLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lightning defeat Panthers in Game 1 of NHL Playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. / AP — The return of several key players couldn’t have come at a better time for the Tampa Bay Lighting. In their pursuit to defend their Stanley Cup title, Brayden Point scored two late goals, including the game-winner with 1:14 left in the third period to lead the Bolts to a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Game 1 of their playoff series.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Lightning head coach Cooper calls Bennett hit on Coleman 'predatory'

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers was playoff hockey at its finest, with both teams setting the tone for what’s going to be a fast-paced, high-scoring, physical affair. There’s clearly no love lost between these cross-state rivals as they meet in the...
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 1 - Lightning 5, Panthers 4

For the first time in NHL history, the opening three games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs went to overtime. Game One between the Lightning and Panthers ended that streak, but the teams still managed to pack a lot into 60 minutes of regulation time. Game One had ups and downs,...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nikita Kucherov hits the ground running, but did the Tampa Bay Lightning bend the rules too far?

Did the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nikita Kucherov have the rest of the NHL tricked all along?. It didn’t take Tampa Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov long to make a deposit in his 2021 postseason goal account. With his pair of power play markers in the second period (and a third-period assist for good measure), the 2018-19 Hart Trophy winner helped guide the Bolts past their in-state rivals the Florida Panthers in a wild Game 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs game on Sunday night.
Hockeylitterboxcats.com

Heartbreak as Lightning seize home-ice advantage with 5-4 win over Panthers

Brayden Point tied the game with a power-play goal at the 13-minute mark and then converted on a breakaway with 1:14 left in regulation to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 5-4 comeback win over the Florida Panthers in an intense opening game in the best-of-seven series that’s been 27 years in the making.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: This is going to be a close series

Last season, the Tampa Bay Lightning exhausted their fans with a five-overtime marathon to open the postseason. This time around it only took 60 minutes to wear out their followers. The good news is that the Bolts emerged victorious in both instances. Backed by a lethal power play Tampa Bay took the first game in a penalty-filled, back-and-forth game with the Florida Panthers.
NHLNHL

NOTEBOOK: Hornqvist is Hungry; Bobrovsky Gets the Nod

SUNRISE, Fla. - Patric Hornqvist lives for the postseason. Already a two-time Stanley Cup champion, the veteran forward was beaming with excitement during this morning's practice as the Panthers came together to make their final preparations before opening up the playoffs against the intrastate rival Lightning at BB&T Center on Sunday.
NHLthescrumsports.com

Arrival of an NHL Rivalry

This is how an NHL Rivalry begins. In the postseason. Despite having 55 years in combined existence as NHL franchises, this is a first. We know the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Florida Panthers in the postseason for the first time. Ever. Two teams, same state. Approximately 250 miles...