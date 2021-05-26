Cancel
You Can Now Buy A Tub Of Ben & Jerry’s Made Especially For Dogs

By Lucy Devine
Tyla
Tyla
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We love treating our pups to a doggy ice cream every now and again - especially when they've been a good boy (or girl). And now, Ben and Jerry's has released doggie ice cream tubs - and they look so delicious. The premium treats, called Doggie Desserts, are available in...

