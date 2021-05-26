Cancel
Cyclingnews

Bikeperfect online editor required

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 18 days ago
Bikeperfect are looking for a UK-based editor to lead their excellent editorial team. This rapidly-growing website, launched in 2019, offers the best bike buying advice to help readers get more from their riding, whatever their level. The site has a focus on mountain biking but also covers gravel, e-bikes, bikepacking, and commuting.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

