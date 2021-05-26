Bikeperfect online editor required

Businesses globally are intensively investing towards soft skills training. Soft skills have been regarded as one of the most essential criteria in screening and employment of skilled and semi-skilled personnel in the majority of the big corporations, globally. Moreover, enterprises which have invested in training and upgrading of their employee’s soft skills have reported a manifold increase in their revenue. In one of the instances it was reported that soft skills training, which was conducted across five different factories over a period of 12 months, led to 250% return on investment (ROI). The soft skills training program majorly comprised decision making and problem solving skills, which aided in enhancing productivity and improving employee attendance. Learning technology has revolutionized the education and training ecosystem. Online interactive learning and video-based microlearning, which enabled the trainees to simultaneously practice the skills in real-life?situations? are recognized among the effective ways to conduct complex soft skills training. The flexibility and convenience associated with online mode of soft skills training is influencing the growth of the global online soft skills training market. Online on-demand soft skills training, when combined with on-the-job coaching have shown significant results in training programs among candidates in an enterprise. Rapid penetration of internet connectivity across regions and countries, globally is further supplementing the growth of the global online soft skills training market.