KC police say 1 man killed, 1 injured in double shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man critically injured. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area a couple of blocks north of Silver City Park, police said. Police were called to the area by a person who reported hearing gunshots, and arriving officers found two men outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.www.nhregister.com