Rainn Johnson, Central City. The Central City Council met on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mayor Jeremy Fey called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. All five council members were in attendance. The agenda was approved unanimously, with revisions – those being the deferment of Item 7 regarding the Historic Train Land Lease between the City and Z Casino, and to move Covid-19 policy updates to the Staff Updates section. There were no conflicts of interest disclosed. The Consent Agenda, containing the regular bill list through May 25, and the minutes of the May 18 meeting were approved unanimously.