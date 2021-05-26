This Solid E Ink Tablet Just Can't Beat the reMarkable's Pen-on-Paper Experience
Although E Ink’s electronic paper screens are appearing everywhere from price tags on store shelves to luggage tags, they’re still most popular in two types of devices: e-readers designed to replace books, and e-note tablets designed to replace notepads. The new Kobo Elipsa wants to be both at the same time. Depending on what you plan to do with it, the tablet is either a solid all-in-one or a disappointing attempt to bridge these two devices.gizmodo.com