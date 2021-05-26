Cancel
Cancer

Developing a Cell Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

By From AMS Biotechnology
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSBIO reports upon a publication** that cites how its STEM-CELLBANKER® animal-free cryopreservation media has played a role in the development of a cell therapy for Parkinson’s Disease that will soon be going into clinical trials. Image credit: AMS Bio. Parkinson’s disease is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases worldwide....

