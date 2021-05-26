Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Calls intensify for nursing home reform as legislative session nears its end

By Jenna Carlesso
Connecticut Post
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly this year, as legislators were beginning their work at the state Capitol amid a prolonged health crisis, a task force was created to study the dire conditions in Connecticut’s nursing homes. It issued a raft of suggestions, including higher minimum staffing levels, more stringent infection control measures and requirements...

www.ctpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Nursing Home Care#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
AARP
Related
healthleadersmedia.com

'A staggering disappointment': 16 Texas nursing groups react to budget cuts, failed bills in 87th legislative session

Nursing groups across Texas are calling the 87th legislative session a staggering disappointment. They said budget cuts and the failure of eight bills this session will make it harder for nurses to provide care. One Central Texas nurse who agreed to speak to KXAN if she wasn’t identified said she is concerned about state lawmakers not passing several bills that address nursing shortages and protecting nurses from workplace violence.
Albany, NYObserver-Dispatch

New York's legislative session ends: Five issues left undone

ALBANY - The state Legislature wrapped up its legislative session early Friday, capping a six-month stretch where lawmakers waded through bills to address the COVID-19 pandemic and pass a $212 billion budget. The session included votes in March to legalize marijuana, add mobile sports betting, raise income taxes on the...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

End of N.Y.’s legislative session a mixed bag as lawmakers wrap up

ALBANY — A legislative session upended by the pandemic and overshadowed by an impeachment investigation and sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo drew near to a close this week. Lawmakers conducted typical marathon voting sessions in the Democratic-controlled Senate and Assembly as they reached the official end of session on...
Albany, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

As session ends, Family Court reform inches forward on two fronts

ALBANY – Efforts to reform New York’s Family Court system moved forward at the end of the legislative session last week when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appointed a 20-member commission to issue recommendations on the mental health professionals who play a crucial role in determining child custody disputes. The review...
Globe, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Governor calling for special legislative session

GLOBE -- Saying the current fires are just the beginning of problems, Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday called for a special legislative session to begin this coming week. "It's clear that we still have a lot more to do,'' the governor said after taking a helicopter tour over the fires -- and charred remains -- of the Telegraph and Mescal fires.
Politicsiheartoswego.com

OP ED: Statement On End of 2021 Legislative Session

The following is a press release from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay about introduction of the End of 2021 Legislative Session:. “In the early hours while most New Yorkers slept, the Legislature wrapped up the 2021 Legislative Session. While there were a few notable pieces of legislation passed that will help everyday New Yorkers recover from COVID-19’s economic devastation, far too little was done to protect and strengthen their quality of life in the long-term.
senatedems.co

End of Session Report Details Highly Successful Legislative Year

DENVER, CO – Today, the General Assembly Democrats released the annual ‘End of Session Report’, detailing the many bills that were passed that will positively impact the lives of Coloradans. This session was one of the most productive in the last decade – with more than 500 bills passing both chambers, 94 percent of which had bipartisan support.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Two-day session ends with major legislation, but no energy bill

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers finished a two-day special session Thursday by passing some important legislation but without reaching agreement on the one issue they had hoped to resolve – an energy bill that would phase out all carbon emissions from power plants over the next 30 years. “I think a...
Posted by
CNN

Legislative session ends Wednesday night with no vote on recreational marijuana

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers hammered out the state budget as the legislative session came to an end on Wednesday night. It was the first bipartisan budget since 2018. However, Democrats and Republicans continue to spar over legalizing recreational marijuana. In fact, the House Speaker said there will be a...
Record-Journal

EDITORIAL: A big legislative year for reform

Looking back on the legislative session in Hartford, members of the General Assembly and advocates of criminal justice reform are using the word “historic.”. ■ The so-called “Clean Slate” act, which allows for the erasure of many criminal convictions after seven years for misdemeanors and 10 years for lower-level felonies, if the person has not been convicted of any other crimes during those periods. The bill, which according to The Associated Press would cover an estimated 300,000 people, excludes convictions for family violence or sexual assaults that require sex offender registration.■ Legislation that strictly limits the use of solitary confinement in prisons.■ Legislation that aims to increase the diversity on juries and avoid having too many residents from largely white suburbs sit in judgment of defendants from largely minority cities.■ Legislation that expands the state’s “red flag” law that allows judges to order someone's guns temporarily seized upon finding probable cause that they are a danger to themselves or others.■ Legislation that expands the definition of domestic violence to include “coercive control.”■ Legislation that requires prisons to provide free phone services. Connecticut has been charging some of the highest communication rates in the country for inmates and their families.■ Legislation that prohibits police from using “no-knock” warrants.
Public Healthskillednursingnews.com

OIG: Nursing Home Deaths Jumped 32% in 2020

A new report studying nursing home populations during the pandemic shows that four in 10 Medicare recipients in nursing homes had or likely had COVID-19 in 2020. The report additionally found that deaths overall jumped by 32% compared to 2019. The report, conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and...
arvadapress.com

Another legislative session in the books

The 2021 session of the Colorado General Assembly adjourned June 8, completing a session in which majority Democrats utilized their significant majority by passing most elements of an ambitious agenda. Among those priorities were a transportation funding plan that will invest $5 billion over the next 10 years, tax policy...