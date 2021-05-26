Edmonds: McGwire could hit as far as Stanton, today's sluggers with '70-80 percent swing'

I've witnessed some pretty long home runs in my lifetime. I grew up and first became a baseball fan in an era of big first basemen with big frames — Albert Pujols, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard, David Ortiz and the like — hitting big, big home runs. The types of home runs that would quiet a crowd, home or away, in utter amazement. My favorites were the types that required so much power, so much effort, so much pure wallop, that you could see it in the transfer of energy from the player to the swing itself. A few of the dingers in the below compilation, for instance, took so much out of Prince Fielder that he left his feet, lost his balance and flung the bat due to all of the momentum.