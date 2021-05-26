Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

7 Places to Enjoy the Vibrant Culture of Brittany

theculturetrip.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenturing through Brittany, in the northwest of France, offers a potential bucketload of cultural adventures and pursuits. From the electric green line in Nantes – which passes through the city’s main sights, showcasing colourful public artwork – to quaint medieval villages with distinct Breton architecture, the region has more culture than you might imagine.

theculturetrip.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Installations#Street Culture#Modern Architecture#Contemporary Artists#Creative Artists#Voyage Nantes#Les Tables De Nantes#French#D Dale#Ch Teau Des P Res#Rennes#Guingamp Prison#Breton#Travers E Photographique#Seaside Vistas#Quaint Medieval Villages#Colourful Public Artwork#Cultural Heritage Sites#Street Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
Related
Cyclingroadbikeaction.com

2021 TOUR DE FRANCE – IN THE EYES OF BRITTANY

“Hearing bagads, it makes my hairs stand on end!”. Brittany is especially prominent on the route of this year’s Tour de France, with the grand départ in Brest one of a total of four stages visiting the region’s four departments. And although the record number of fourteen Breton participants set in 1958 is safe for another year, the 2021 peloton will still contain around ten local riders who are each set to experience a unique mixture of emotion and pride. Five of them tell letour.fr all about their home region, from their childhood memories to their relationship with the local culture – while never straying too far from the subject of cycling.
Lifestylethegirlsun.com

Hotel review: Inside the NoMad London on Bow St

NoMad London is being hailed as the most exciting hotel opening in the capital for many years. It’s certainly one of the bravest, with so few tourists around and when you consider the challenges – and financing (in excess of £50million has gone into this project) – of transforming what was Bow Street Magistrates’ Court and Police Station (Oscar Wilde was tried here for ‘gross indecency’) into the swishest of hotels.
Relationship Advicejunebugweddings.com

Vibrant Destination Indian Wedding In Mallorca

If there’s one thing that we know about love, it’s that it doesn’t discriminate. We’ve seen couples of every shape, size, and color, and we couldn’t be more proud to showcase every kind of love here on Junebug. So, it’s no surprise that we’re currently swooning over Reshma and Tom’s vibrant Mallorca wedding at Es Lloquet.
Minoritiesdnyuz.com

Racist Mural Puts Tate Galleries in a Bind

LONDON — Since Tate Britain reopened last month after a five-month pandemic shutdown, the museum has been bustling. Visitors in masks have roamed its galleries, halls and atrium again, enjoying the huge collection of British art, from 16th-century portraits to contemporary installations. Yet one room remains out of bounds, and...
Museumsoverpassesforamerica.com

A Curator’s Vision for a Post-Pandemic Venice Biennale

LONDON — “I’ve had a bumpy start,” Cecilia Alemani stated with a snigger when requested to explain the pandemic’s affect on her work because the curator of subsequent 12 months’s Venice Biennale. Alemani, an Italian based mostly in New York City, was named in January 2020 as the artistic leader...
Visual Artcharlottenews.net

Largest Surrealist Exhibition shown in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Surrealist Art, an exhibition of 180 artworks of Surrealism, including masterpieces of Salvador Dali and other renowned surrealists, opens to the public here at Te Papa, the national museum of New Zealand Saturday and runs till Oct. 31. According to Te Papa, Surrealist Art is...
Visual Artarqa.com

SKULL studio

Prague based studio founded in 2020 by photographer Bet Orten & sculptor Matěj Hájek is a laboratory of thoughts, notions, concepts and visions that are turned into matter by objects of any character. Sculptures, playgrounds, water elements, folly architecture or any other space interventions followed by strong images and videos are the bones of the skeleton on who’s top is a smiling S K U L L. Shake your bones!
Visual Artartspiel.org

The Location of Serenity at D R O N E

The inaugural group exhibition at D R O N E, a non-profit arts space in Tribeca, brings together four New York-based artists – Elsa Rensaa, Viktor Timofeev, Yasue Maetake and Eddie Natal – who explore recent memory from loss and death to spiritual regrowth. Gryphon Rue, a New York-based artist, composer, and curator, organized the exhibition and sheds some light on its premise. The show closes June 29th, or July 10th, 2021, depending on imminent leasing of the space.
Petsbradtguides.com

52 Wildlife Weekends

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. This first guide to British wildlife experiences packaged into 52 weekend-sized breaks highlights the best of British wildlife – from tiny silver-spotted skippers to gargantuan basking sharks, from seabird skyscrapers to autumn fungi. For both the experienced wildlife tourist and the novice, the suggestions criss-cross England, Scotland and Wales. With stunning colour photos the author shows when, where and how to see Britain’s most exciting wildlife – complete with inspiring itineraries, engaging descriptions, detailed directions and tips on how to find, identify and enjoy British animals and plants. Each entry gives details on species of interest, the landscapes they inhabit and on how to plan the weekend. An ‘at a glance’ box summarizes details with a thumbnail map. Each entry suggests accommodation.
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

Colossal Asian and Fine Art Auction

Elegant stone carving of bird with incised details, on wooden base. Size: 10 1/2 x 5 1/2 in. Please note that all sales are final. No refunds wi... Danish drawing by artist named Harekelinger. Signed in the lower right. Overall size: 16 x 13 in. Sight size: 13 3/4 x 10 3/4 in. Please note t...
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

Two Day Interiors

A Royal Crown Derby Imari paperweight, in the form of a pheasant, together with four smaller Imari birds (5) Largest pheasant 12 cm long. A collection of four Moorcroft pottery pin dishes, of various designs (4) largest 12cm diameter. 40 - 60 GBP help. Lot 49. A collection of Royal...
Visual Artartreview.com

‘A Deeply Satisfying Architectural Richness’: Counterspace’s 2021 Serpentine Pavilion

Sumayya Vally’s summer structure is composed of humble steps, seats, doorways and railings representing migrant meeting-spaces across London. The 2021 Serpentine Pavilion, designed by Sumayya Vally of South African practice Counterspace, makes a somewhat unfriendly first impression. The visitor approaching the Serpentine Gallery’s front entrance sees, at first, two giant slabs of black. Behind and between these monoliths is a clutter of columns and barrier blocks and interrupted planes, un-alike, un-symmetrical, curiously unfinished. The pinkish-grey, sometimes scored, surfaces within resemble poured concrete – they are in fact concrete-coated board on a steel frame – giving the whole an infrastructural or foundational feel, the basis of a far larger structure that will eventually emerge. One would not be surprised to see rebar sticking out from some of the topless pillars and terminated arches.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Dior Takes to Chengdu With Its Largest High Jewelry Collection

PARIS — Dior has more to say about roses. It’s set to be a lasting season for the beloved, prickly stemmed beauty with the unveiling of the house’s largest high jewelry collection this week in Chengdu, called “Dior Rose.” In March, designer Victoire de Castellane showed figurative pieces drawn from the flower theme in a collection dubbed “RoseDior” — a decade after the house’s “Bal de Roses” collection.
Jersey City, NJnordot.app

Centre Pompidou brings a little bit of Paris to New Jersey

Right outside New York, a little bit of Paris is set to come to the United States in the form of the world-famous Centre Pompidou art and cultural centre. Just across the Hudson River, in Jersey City, the centre should open in 2024, say representatives from the cultural institution in the French capital as well as the state of New Jersey.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Perfume meets sculpture in Paris auction

Profile By is an olfactory art exhibition and auction taking place at Philips’ Paris location (15-24 June 2021). The collection is a collaboration between six contemporary artists and six perfumers, who have been paired together to create original olfactive sculptures. The collaborations feature well-known names in both disciples, such as...
Lifestylenewsfinale.com

Hotel review: Inside the NoMad London on Bow St

NoMad London is being hailed as the most exciting hotel opening in the capital for many years. It’s certainly one of the bravest, with so few tourists around and when you consider the challenges – and financing (in excess of £50million has gone into this project) – of transforming what was Bow Street Magistrates’ Court and Police Station (Oscar Wilde was tried here for ‘gross indecency’) into the swishest of hotels.