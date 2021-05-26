7 Places to Enjoy the Vibrant Culture of Brittany

Sumayya Vally’s summer structure is composed of humble steps, seats, doorways and railings representing migrant meeting-spaces across London. The 2021 Serpentine Pavilion, designed by Sumayya Vally of South African practice Counterspace, makes a somewhat unfriendly first impression. The visitor approaching the Serpentine Gallery’s front entrance sees, at first, two giant slabs of black. Behind and between these monoliths is a clutter of columns and barrier blocks and interrupted planes, un-alike, un-symmetrical, curiously unfinished. The pinkish-grey, sometimes scored, surfaces within resemble poured concrete – they are in fact concrete-coated board on a steel frame – giving the whole an infrastructural or foundational feel, the basis of a far larger structure that will eventually emerge. One would not be surprised to see rebar sticking out from some of the topless pillars and terminated arches.