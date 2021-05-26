Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What will the Eagles do with Andre Dillard?

By Eliot Shorr Parks
Posted by 
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 17 days ago

It was almost surprising to see him as he walked out of the locker room prior to Eagles practice on Tuesday, a reaction that isn’t often the case with a 6-foot-5, 315 pound former first-round pick.

www.audacy.com
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
293
Followers
860
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Go Game#End Game#Nick Of Time#Ota#Eliotshorrparks#Esp 94wip Com#Eagles Practice#The Game#Nfl Draft#Line#Warmups#Training Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Andre Dillard: I’ve got a fire in me and a chip on my shoulder

Andre Dillard missed all of last season. The Eagles offensive tackle says that has him more eager and, believe it or not, more confident heading into his third season. “I definitely learned a lot about myself, and how much the game means to me, and how serious I am about this,” Dillard said Thursday, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “Losing a season to an injury definitely makes you see it in a different perspective and different light, and it kind of lit this huge fire in me. A different kind of fire than I’ve felt before because something like this has never happened to me before.”
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES DILLARD READY FOR DUEL WITH MAILATA AT LEFT TACKLE!

Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard missed all of last season. “I definitely learned a lot about myself, and how much the game means to me, and how serious I am about this,” Dillard said after this week’s OTA. “Losing a season to an injury definitely makes you see it in...
NFLYardbarker

Andre Dillard Ready to Meet Competition to Start at LT Head-On

Eagles' spring workouts sort of felt like a trailer for an epic movie hitting screens this summer, or, in this case, the team’s practice fields, with Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard cast in the starring roles. The two offensive linemen took turns getting first-team reps at left tackle these past...
NFLNFL

Andre Dillard ready to battle Jordan Mailata for Eagles starting LT job: 'I welcome all competition'

The Philadelphia Eagles are prepping for a true training camp battle for the starting left tackle job between a former first-round pick and a former seventh-rounder. Selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, ﻿Andre Dillard﻿ was penciled in as the opening-day left tackle last season, but a torn biceps wiped out his entire campaign. In stepped ﻿Jordan Mailata﻿, a 2018 seventh-rounder out of Australia who hadn't taken a regular-season snap.
NFLNBC Sports

Why Andre Dillard says he’s a completely different person

Is he a new player? We’ll find out this summer. Is he a new person? There’s no question about it. In his first chat with the media since last August, Andre Dillard spoke at length Thursday about how he’s grown as a player and person since he suffered a season-ending biceps injury at practice last summer.
NFLchatsports.com

Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata eager to compete for starting left tackle spot

We’re still hearing from Eagles’ players as they continue OTAs, including Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata, and Boston Scott. Dillard and Mailata talked about rotating reps at left tackle and their competition for the starting role — with Dillard crediting a social media absence for a stronger mental state this offseason.
NFLNBC Sports

Vikings wanted to get to No. 8 for Justin Fields

The Packers aren’t the only team in the NFC North with a potentially awkward quarterback transition. As disclosed in a video published by the Panthers, the Vikings called Carolina in an attempt to trade up from No. 14 to No. 8 in the first round of the 2021 draft. Per a league source, the Vikings were targeting quarterback Justin Fields.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Increased salary cap of $208 million in 2022 is great news for Eagles

We now know what the salary cap for the 2022 season will be after the NFL and NFLPA agreed on Wednesday that they have agreed on a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million. Knowing the cap this far in advance is a change from past years. Although this is not the official cap, and there is a small possibility it comes in lower, chances are in comes in right at the $208.2 million — which is great news for the Eagles.
NFLPosted by
94 WIP Sports Radio

The Eagles should keep Zach Ertz

When the season starts, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts’ progression and cohesion will be the thing we focus on every single week. Having Ertz on the field as a security blanket for Hurts can only be a good thing.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Dick Vermeil: 'Eagles will win 10 games'

Vegas has the Eagles' 2021 over/under win total set at 6.5. They are projected to be the worst team in the NFC East. Former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil, however, says not so fast. Vermeil is very bullish about Philadelphia's offensive line, with many stud players returning from injury. "I...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles need to trade Zach Ertz and do so immediately

Longtime Bird Zach Ertz has been a wonderful tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles but it’s time to trade him. The team already has Dallas Goedert who is due for a breakout season and this, paired with Ertz’s injuries, should spell the end of Ertz’s time with the organization. Kristopher...
NFLNBC Sports

What are Eagles' odds for making 2021 NFL playoffs?

NFL teams have their schedules for the 2021 season, the first one in league history that will include 17-game slates. The coming season will also be the second with the league’s new playoff format. Seven teams from each conference made the playoffs last season, with the No. 1 seed getting...