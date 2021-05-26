What will the Eagles do with Andre Dillard?

Andre Dillard missed all of last season. The Eagles offensive tackle says that has him more eager and, believe it or not, more confident heading into his third season. “I definitely learned a lot about myself, and how much the game means to me, and how serious I am about this,” Dillard said Thursday, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “Losing a season to an injury definitely makes you see it in a different perspective and different light, and it kind of lit this huge fire in me. A different kind of fire than I’ve felt before because something like this has never happened to me before.”