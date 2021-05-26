Scene Description Spotlight: “Titanic”
Before Avatar went on to gross $2.72B worldwide, writer-director James Cameron created another movie phenomenon called Titanic (1997) which grossed a mere $1.84B worldwide. One key to the success of Titanic was its appeal to adolescent girls, a significant number of them attending the movie multiple times. That's not surprising because while the Plotline of the story follows the disaster of the ship's sinking, the Themeline tracks the star-crossed romance between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), a romance that resonated strongly with audiences around the world. But why? Here's one reason.