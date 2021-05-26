Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

‘I’m an Epidemiologist, and This Is Who Should Be Required To Get Vaccinated’

By Erin Bunch
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, it’s no secret that some individuals are not onboard with receiving a shot. Decisions to opt out, however, don’t just affect the individuals refusing vaccines. They put others at risk, too; recently, an unvaccinated worker at a nursing facility for elderly and disabled individuals infected 46 people despite high vaccination rates within the facility, resulting in the death of three residents. Still, it’s not so easy for experts to decide who should be required to get the vaccine.

www.wellandgood.com
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Epidemiologist#Flu Vaccination#Flu Vaccines#Vaccination Rates#Flu Season#Flu Shots#Md#Ppe#Pfizer#U S Marines#The Navy Board Of Review#American#Center For Medical#Supreme Court#Covid 19 Vaccine Mandates#Smallpox Vaccines#Measles#Prior Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?. No, you can skip routine testing, with some exceptions. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you don't need to be tested or to quarantine if you're fully vaccinated, even if you’ve been exposed to someone who was sick. An exception is if you develop COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

Students vaccinated outside US required to get WHO-approved vaccine

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University international students who have taken or plan to take a COVID-19 vaccine outside of the United States can meet the university’s vaccination requirement as long as the vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization.
Pharmaceuticalseagleobserver.com

OPINION: Should I get the shot or not?

"Unclean! Unclean! Stay back at least 6 feet [or should that be 300 feet]! I'm not vaccinated!" Hearing the rhetoric lately and seeing all the pressure put on people to take the shot(s) and "make everybody safe," perhaps similar words will be required of those unvaccinated for covid-19. I worry a bit, too, about employers, schools, service providers and destinations requiring proof of vaccination and saying the vaccines are safe and then demanding waivers of liability if anybody gets sick or dies from the vaccines.
U.S. PoliticsDerrick

EDITORIAL: Feds shouldn't require vaccine passports

Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is what we want. The quickest and most efficient way to gain it is via widespread vaccination. Various mechanisms have been put in place to facilitate vaccination from big vaccine clinics, to messaging aimed at combating hesitancy, to incentives intended to push fence-sitters toward rolling up their sleeves.
Public Healthkrcgtv.com

Should people infected with COVID-19 get the vaccine?

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Cleveland Clinic study released this week stated people already infected with the coronavirus gain no additional benefits from vaccination. The study included 52,000 Cleveland Clinic employees and found not one person who was infected with the virus and chose not to get vaccinated became reinfected. The...
Health ServicesPosted by
CBS News

Hospitals across U.S. are requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Tens of thousands of medical workers across the U.S. are being told they must get vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay employed. The scenario is well underway in Texas, where nearly 200 hospital workers have been suspended without pay by Houston Methodist, the first hospital system in the nation to require the shots. Houston Methodist — a major medical center and six community hospitals — said nearly 25,000 of its workers were fully fully immunized against the coronavirus by Monday's deadline.
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Meet the Nurse Leading the Fight Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations

Nurses and healthcare providers were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but this group isn’t a monolith. Many hospital workers have opted out, despite strong evidence that shows these vaccines are both safe and effective. Jennifer Bridges, a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, has emerged as a leader...
Pharmaceuticalsbloomberglaw.com

‘Are You Vaccinated?’ Should Be a New Vital Sign, Doctors Say

Doctors should ask all patients if they’ve gotten a Covid-19 vaccine as a routine practice and use easy-to-understand, nonpolitical messaging about why they should get the shot, industry professionals say. “I would encourage every physician to make it a vital sign,” Brian C. Castrucci, president and CEO of the de...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Is Now Investigating This New Delayed COVID Vaccine Side Effect

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

64 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, CDC Says

Being fully vaccinated allows you to feel a sense of relief amid the waning COVID pandemic in the U.S.—you can take off your mask, no longer need to social distance, and are highly protected against getting sick. Of course, no vaccine is 100 percent effective, so there is a small chance that you could still get infected with COVID after being vaccinated, which is known as a breakthrough infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is one major commonality among these breakthrough infections: Based on new research, 64 percent of vaccinated people who get COVID are infected by variants.
Public HealthBerkeleyan Online

Five Ways to Respond to People Who Don’t Want the COVID-19 Vaccine

People are lining up to be vaccinated against COVID-19—and they’re looking forward to resuming a normal life. However, not everyone is on board with vaccination. Though the number of vaccine hesitaters may be diminishing in the United States, it’s still relatively high compared to many other countries. Vaccine hesitaters are...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
ScienceHealthline

New Study Determines People Who’ve Had COVID-19 Don’t Need to Get Vaccinated

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic say that people who’ve already had COVID-19 may not necessarily benefit from vaccination. They said that people with prior infection had similar protection to those who were fully vaccinated. Researchers are still uncovering how natural immunity compares to immunity from vaccination. Some health experts are...