Farmers Protest, Singhu border, Delhi Police, Delhi, BKU, Rakesh Tikait, Information: On June 10, two ASIs had been assaulted within the Particular Department of Delhi Police for taking pictures of the protesting farmers' protest on the Singhu border in Delhi. An FIR has been registered on this topic at Narela Police Station. On the similar time, Rakesh Tikait, nationwide spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union mentioned, they (policemen) shall be in civil get dressed, they should have idea that they're channel folks and display us in a fallacious manner. Our folks don't beat.