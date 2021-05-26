Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Osteoporosis Might Also Raise a Woman's Odds for Hearing Loss

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBLc4_0aBrs1XH00

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a connection most women may not be aware of, but a new study suggests osteoporosis may raise your risk of hearing loss, and the drugs often used to treat thinning bones won't lower that risk.

According to researcher Dr. Sharon Curhan, data from her team's new study suggests that "osteoporosis and low bone density may be important contributors to aging-related hearing loss."

That means that healthier lifestyles "could provide important benefits for protecting bone and hearing health in the future," said Curhan.

She's with the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and is also affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

The researchers were inspired by a recent study that bisphosphonates, a class of drugs that prevent bone loss, might prevent noise-induced hearing damage in mice.

"We wanted to investigate whether bisphosphonates alter risk of hearing loss in adults, in addition to whether there is a longitudinal association between osteoporosis or LBD [low bone density] and risk of subsequent hearing loss," Curhan explained in a Harvard news release.

Her team analyzed data from nearly 144,000 women who were followed for up to 34 years as part of the decades-long Nurses' Health Studies. These two large ongoing prospective cohorts of female registered nurses were established in 1976 and 1989.

Participants self-reported hearing loss on questionnaires completed every two years. The researchers also incorporated data on participants' hearing sensitivity.

They found that the risk of subsequent moderate or worse hearing loss was up to 40% higher in study participants who had osteoporosis or low bone density. Unfortunately, taking bisphosphonates did not reduce the risk.

Only an association between hearing loss and osteoporosis was seen, and not a cause-and-effect link. More research is required to understand whether the type, dose or timing of bisphosphonate use might influence its impact, the researchers noted.

Although a history of spinal fracture was associated with up to a 40% higher risk of hearing loss, that was not true for hip fractures. Those two fractures are the most common osteoporosis-related fractures.

"The differing findings between these skeletal sites may reflect differences in the composition and metabolism of the bones in the spine and in the hip," Curhan said. "These findings could provide new insight into the changes in the bone that surrounds the middle and inner ear that may contribute to hearing loss."

Exactly why osteoporosis and LBD may contribute to aging-related hearing is unclear. Abnormal bone remodeling and changes in the pathways involved in maintaining the bone may influence the bone that protects the nerves and structures involved in hearing. It may also alter ion and fluid metabolism in the cochlea, the main structure involved in hearing, the researchers suggested.

The findings were published May 24 in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.

Investigators plan to examine in the future whether calcium and vitamin D intake are associated with hearing loss, as they have been shown to help prevent osteoporosis. Previously, the researchers found that eating a healthy diet, staying physically active, not smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight all help reduce the risk of hearing loss.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more information on hearing loss in older adults.

SOURCE: Harvard University, news release, May 24, 2021

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Fractures#Bone Health#Bone Loss#Osteoporosis#Healthday News#Harvard Medical School#Lbd#Harvard University#U S National Institute#Subsequent Hearing Loss#Hip Fractures#Spinal Fracture#Thinning Bones#Adults#Drugs#Study Participants#Mice#Brigham#Healthier Lifestyles#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Osteoporosis, Low Bone Density May Contribute to Hearing Loss

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Osteoporosis and low bone density (LBD) contribute to age-related hearing loss, according to a study published online May 24 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Sharon G. Curhan, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a longitudinal...
Diseases & Treatmentsatlantanews.net

How to Deal with Age-Related Hearing Loss

As we get older, our bodies break down in a whole host of ways. We might develop aches and pains where none existed before; we might find ourselves squinting at the TV, or at distance license plates; we might struggle to remember the names of close family members. Among the...
HealthKWQC

Midday Medical: Why is hearing loss common in diabetics?

Base of the Thumb Arthritis for Midday Medical. Interview with Dr. Megan Crosmer of Orthopaedic Specialists. A family physician stresses the importance of school physicals and why you should make the appointment now. Health. Vaccinating 12-to-15-year-olds against Covid-19 Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT. Get up-to-date information on...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Too Much Caffeine Might Raise Your Odds for Glaucoma

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- That third or fourth cup of coffee may do more than make your heart race: New research suggests it could significantly increase your risk of glaucoma if you're genetically predisposed to the eye disease. The study included more than 120,000 British people, aged...
HealthMedicalXpress

Hearing loss in older people can be preventable while young, argue experts

A new model by University of Manchester researchers has proposed a way to prevent hearing loss in older people by addressing socioeconomic inequalities encountered while young. Published in Trends in Hearing, the model could impact on the estimated 466 million people worldwide who have disabling hearing loss, mostly affecting the...
Medical ScienceMedscape News

SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccines Not Tied to Sudden Hearing Loss

(Reuters Health) - A preliminary analysis of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't found an association between the SARS-CoV-2 messenger RNA vaccines and sudden sensorineural hearing loss. Motivated by some anecdotal reports of post-vaccination hearing loss, the study team examined data from the CDC Vaccine...
Diseases & Treatmentscrossroadstoday.com

Ease chronic stress for a healthier heart

Q: How does chronic stress increase your risk of heart disease?. A: When the brain senses danger, it triggers an acute stress response. Your nervous system releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which jolt the body into a protective mode. Your heart pounds faster, muscles tighten, blood pressure rises, breathing quickens, and your senses sharpen.
Diseases & Treatmentsbeckershospitalreview.com

Delta variant may cause hearing loss, gangrene

The delta coronavirus variant, first discovered in India, may be causing symptoms not typically seen in COVID-19 patients, Bloomberg reported June 7. These symptoms include stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss and joint pain, according to six physicians treating COVID-19 patients across the country. Dr. Ganesh Manudhane,...
Diseases & TreatmentsAugusta Free Press

Hearing loss signs you should not ignore

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Hearing loss isn’t just for the elderly. It’s important to take care of your hearing so that it lasts longer and you can live a full and happy life without worrying about it. There are a few common signs and symptoms of potential hearing loss that shouldn’t be ignored, such as:
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Antiviral May Improve Hearing Loss in Congenital CMV

Infants with isolated sensorineural hearing loss as a result of congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infection may benefit from treatment with valganciclovir, according to results from the CONCERT nonrandomized trial. Subjects were found through the Newborn Hearing Screening program, using dried blood spot screening to confirm cCMV Infection. As a result of...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
HealthDay

Are Adults With Cerebral Palsy Getting the Therapies They Need?

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. adults with cerebral palsy aren't getting adequate physical therapy, according to a new study. While they're more likely than other adults in community-living situations to have debilitating pain from musculoskeletal disorders, those with cerebral palsy receive significantly less physical therapy, a Michigan Medicine-University of Michigan team found.
Public Healthhear-it.org

Hearing loss can be addressed

In many cases, hearing loss is preventable throughout life through effective public health interventions. And when hearing loss is irreversible, it can be treated, the first WHO World Report on Hearing states. In children, almost 60% of hearing loss is due to causes that can be prevented through measures such...
KidsKSAT 12

Children with hearing loss could be experiencing cognitive fatigue

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- According to the CDC, between one and five out of every 1,000 children has hearing loss. School can be exhausting for these kids, who work extra hard to capture what teachers and other students are saying. Researchers from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine find that...