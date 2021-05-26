Cancel
Detroit, MI

Duggan lays out how Detroit will spend $826 million in American Recovery Act funds

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 17 days ago
Mayor Mike Duggan has outlined a plan for the Detroit to spend millions of federal dollars that the city will receive as a result of the American Recovery Act. Detroit is set to receive $826 million dollars over the net two years.

