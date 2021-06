CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Four teens were shot after an argument broke out inside an apartment in Englewood on the South Side early Wednesday. The four — ages 16, 17, 17 and 19 — were in a second-floor apartment with several other people in the 7200 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone got into an argument and opened fire at about 1:05 a.m., Chicago police said.