ST. PAUL, Minn. – Starting Monday, the State of Minnesota will work with private health plans to improve equity and access to COVID-19 vaccines. Participating health plans include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hennepin Health, Itasca Medical Care, Medica, PreferredOne, PrimeWest Health, South Country Health Alliance, and UCare. They will work with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to identify residents most impacted by the coronavirus and face barriers getting vaccinated to connect them with vaccination opportunities.