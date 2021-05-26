Peacock Sets Docuseries ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’ for June

The family of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has said that the New York jail in which she is being held violated the United Nation’s Nelson Mandela rules of dignity for prisons, subjecting her to inhuman treatment.The Twitter account run by the siblings of Ms Maxwell — with the name “Real Ghislaine” — said the conditions she faced in jail are so inhuman that they violate the 2015 rules adopted by the US.“Under the United Nations Standard Minimal Rules adopted in 2015 for the treatment of prisoners – ‘The Nelson Mandela Rules’ — to which the US is a...