Peacock Sets Docuseries ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’ for June

By Reid Nakamura
TheWrap
TheWrap
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Peacock will launch a new investigative docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in June, the streamer announced Wednesday. Set to premiere on June 24, “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell” is a three-part series “into the British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, known for her association with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as she awaits trial on multiple sex trafficking charges.”

