Ocala, FL

Ocala Police scramble to possible shooting incident at apartment complex

By Larry D. Croom
ocala-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcala Police officers investigated a possible shooting Friday at a local apartment complex. Officers responded to the Parkside Garden Apartments, located at 621 N.W. 2nd St., after receiving calls about shots being fired. They made contact with security officers at the complex, who advised of a possible disturbance between a man on foot and several others in a vehicle on N.W. 7th Avenue on the west side of the complex.

www.ocala-news.com
