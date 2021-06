A 25-year-old Rootstown man was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident near the Richmond Road intersection around 12:30 a.m. June 4. His vehicle, believed to have exceeded speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, struck multiple utility poles and rolled over before coming to a rest on a residential tree lawn in the 4900 block. Two wheels came off during the crash with one striking a parked car and the other hitting a resident’s garage door. Officers did not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor, but toxicology tests are being completed. According to reports, the debris field was significant.