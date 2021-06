It’s been five years since The Handmaid’s Tale initially debuted on Hulu, and a lot has happened in the intervening time. At this point, audiences may have forgotten many initial details, other than the first shocking impression of Gilead’s horrors, of course. But Season 4, Episode 8, “Testimony,” brought back memories from that first season as June stood before the court recounting her years of captivity. It also brought in a reminder of another tragedy from that first season with the arrival of Iris Baker. So, who exactly is Iris on The Handmaid’s Tale, and why should her return bring back terrible memories for fans? (Content warning: This story discusses suicide and sexual violence.)