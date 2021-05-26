Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillipsburg, NJ

Migrant sisters recount crossing U.S. border alone while their mother stayed behind

By Page Widely
todaynewspost.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillipsburg, New Jersey — Brenda, 13, and Rosa, 15, have an unlikely new home in this sleepy town on the banks of the Delaware River. Though they are more than 1,900 miles away from their hometown in central Honduras, the two inseparable sisters are relieved to be back together. They still vividly remember how difficult it was for them to be apart from one another after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border separately earlier this spring.

todaynewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
Phillipsburg, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Poverty#South Texas#Weather#Sisters#Grandparents#American Family#Cbs News#Honduran#Homeland Security#Hhs#Border Patrol Custody#Parents#Family Reunification#Unaccompanied Minors#Central Honduras#Uncles#Countless Children#U S Custody#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Doctors Without Borders details rape, murder of migrants heading toward U.S.

A U.S. congressman’s shocking account last week of migrant abuse in Panama, including incidences of babies being washed downriver, is being echoed in a new report from Doctors Without Borders, which says staffers in the region are seeing a stunning number of sexual assaults of migrant women. The humanitarian group...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Fewer Children Cross US Border in May but Numbers Stay High

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of unaccompanied children and families entering the U.S. illegally on the Mexican border dropped sharply in May but remained unusually high, authorities said Wednesday. There were 14,158 unaccompanied children encountered last month, down from 17,148 in April and an all-time high of 18,951 in March....
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented NY

Detention and Deportation Isn’t Deterring Migrants From Crossing the Border

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. There are close to 40 percent more people in immigration detention now than when President Joe Biden took office, even though his administration is turning away migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and warning them not to come to the U.S. But research shows threatening migrants with detention and deportation doesn’t deter them from crossing the border, especially if they’re victims of violence and looking to escape from their home countries. Emily Ryo, a professor of law and sociology at the USC Gould School of Law, with the help of Vanderbilt University and Latin American Public Opinion Project, surveyed about 11,000 voting-age adults in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador coming to the U.S. It revealed that even when they knew about the U.S.’s deportation and detention policy, 21 percent of them still wanted to migrate. Vox.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Abandoned Nicaraguan boy, 10, who was seen in a viral video crying to a U.S. Border Patrol agent for help, is REUNITED with his mother

The 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy has been reunited with his mother eight weeks after he was seen in a video crying to a U.S. Border Patrol agent for help. Wilto Obregón, who was abandoned in the Texas desert after crossing the United States-Mexico border, left the Casa Padre shelter for migrant children in Brownsville, Texas. On Friday, he was transferred to the custody of his mother, Meylin Obregón, and her brother Misael Obregón - a reunion captured in a YouTube video.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Migrant encounters rise above 180K in May as border crisis continues

More than 180,000 migrants were encountered attempting to get into the U.S. via the southern border in May alone, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday -- the latest sign of a continued and unrelenting crisis at the southern border. CBP said that 180,034 migrants were encountered along the border,...
Immigrationthehighlandsun.com

Migrants keep crossing despite risks and Border Patrol apprehensions

Newly released data show that migrants were stopped 180,034 times along the U.S. southern border last month — nearly eight times the total during May 2020 and among the highest monthly totals in recent years. That brought total apprehensions for the year to 711,784, nearly five times the total during...
California StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Migrants are warned of smuggling risks on California border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man alleged to have captained a boat that fell apart and killed three people off the San Diego coast has been indicted by a federal grand jury in what authorities said Wednesday was a growing number of deaths in migrant smuggling attempts along California's border with Mexico.