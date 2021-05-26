Migrant sisters recount crossing U.S. border alone while their mother stayed behind
Phillipsburg, New Jersey — Brenda, 13, and Rosa, 15, have an unlikely new home in this sleepy town on the banks of the Delaware River. Though they are more than 1,900 miles away from their hometown in central Honduras, the two inseparable sisters are relieved to be back together. They still vividly remember how difficult it was for them to be apart from one another after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border separately earlier this spring.todaynewspost.com