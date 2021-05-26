Cancel
TV & Videos

‘Anna Karenina’ TV Adaptation ‘Anna K’ Ordered at Netflix

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has ordered “Anna K,” a TV adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s classic “Anna Karenina,” as its first ever Russian original drama series, the streaming service said Wednesday. The show will star Svetlana Khodchenkova in the title role. More to come…

Leo Tolstoy
Svetlana Khodchenkova
#Drama Series#Netflix Inc#Original Series#Tv Series#Russian#Adaptation#Star#Streaming
Russia
