5 fair questions about the “pandemic”

June is Men’s Health Month and with Father’s Day weekend here, many loved ones just want dad to stay healthy.”The stats say that 60% of men do not regularly see an annual physician for any reason,” Marlon Joseph, MD, an internal medicine specialist at Ochsner, said. Unfortunately, not many dads visit the doctor. With all the workplace stress and parenting demands, it’s tough for some to make their health a top priority. “Living down here can get kinda difficult with trying to make good decisions with eating and exercising,” Dean Landry, a father of two, said. “We’ve got two kids now, so it’s becoming more difficult.”The ‘Dad Bod’, an affectionate term for fathers with a few extra pounds, may be social media friendly, but can also be potentially harmful, especially when it comes to those men at risk of heart disease, high cholesterol or even cancer.”Oftentimes we get a little bit too off-balance, and our health falls by the wayside,” Dr. Joseph said. “So I think this is what has led to the ‘Dad Bod’ phenomenon. In terms of that’s just dad, that’s what happens when you get older and you’re not able to focus on your health.”Landry added, “Every three hours I’m waking up to feed little Nash and Jude, his 2-year-old brother is always running around, so my workouts basically consist of changing diapers and chasing him down.”Dean Landry is a local father of two young boys, 1-month-old Nash and 2-year-old Jude. What do you like most about being a dad?”Just seeing my oldest smile and laugh, he’s got a laugh that can light up a room,” Landry said.Wanting to see his boys grow up, smile and laugh for years to come, Landry has put more attention on his overall well-being. “It’s important to stay active and to work out and eat right and stick around for your kids and your family as long as possible,” Landry said.Meanwhile, Dr. Joseph recommends that men start getting regular check-ups at age 35.”Not only can we do these important screenings for the diseases we’ve mentioned such as heart disease and certain cancers, but you can also bring up issues, that may be signs of a deeper problem.”Dr. Joseph also says men should aim for at least 150 minutes of exercise each week, moderate activity to get their heart rate elevated.