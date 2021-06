VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a message from Valley City mayor Dave Carlsrud. “April 30th was National Arbor Day and one celebration was a tree planting in City Park. That was a nice beginning, but you can plant trees and benefit your yard and community most anytime. Did you know trees, can reduce erosion, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate temperature, clean the air, produce oxygen, create wild life habitat, beautifies and increases property values. So there are many good reasons to plant a tree(s).