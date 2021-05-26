Tourism rebounds in Brevard to a possible record breaking period: report

The Brevard County tourism industry appears to be back in business, and even on track for a record breaking period.

The March to April tourism numbers this year are lining up with 2019 numbers, and may even surpass them, according to a report by WESH .

Brevard saw $3.6 million in tourist development tax collections in April and May of 2019, but between March of 2020 to February of 2021, they took a more than $260-million loss in visitor spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, 2021 figures look to beat 2019 numbers, even while Brevard’s cruise industry remains on hiatus, which makes up about 20% of its tourism, WESH reported.

The office of tourism is launching a $2 million summer campaign next week in an effort to fuel more vacationer travel plans.

