CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A business inspector for the state of Illinois has been fired after being caught on security video groping the owner of a doggy daycare business. Jose Guillen was fired a week after CBS 2 aired video of his interaction with Leah Bindig, the owner of Aeslin Pup Hub doggy daycare businesses in Bucktown, Noble Square and Ukrainian Village. He's seen hugging and touching her inappropriately, she said and not for the first time.