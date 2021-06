Jeff Wolfson, a local artist and photographer, will give a presentation on Louis Comfort Tiffany — his art work, his stained glass, and his influence on the decorative arts. Sponsored by the Sparta Historical Society, the presentation will take place outdoors at the Lake Mohawk Country Club on 21 Boardwalk at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17. This is the first program in the historical society’s 2021 women/home series.