Woodbury, MN

2 children hospitalized, woman in custody after early morning incident in Woodbury, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two children are hospitalized and a woman is in custody after an apparent domestic incident in Woodbury, Minnesota early Wednesday morning. The incident began around 12:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a child being chased by a parent, according to the Woodbury Police Department. Dispatchers received numerous 911 calls in which screaming could be heard in the background.

