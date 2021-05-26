2 children hospitalized, woman in custody after early morning incident in Woodbury, Minnesota
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two children are hospitalized and a woman is in custody after an apparent domestic incident in Woodbury, Minnesota early Wednesday morning. The incident began around 12:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a child being chased by a parent, according to the Woodbury Police Department. Dispatchers received numerous 911 calls in which screaming could be heard in the background.