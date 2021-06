Meghan McCain is defending Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), calling her a “maverick” after receiving criticism for reiterating her support for the filibuster. “Same journalists and pundits who go OUT OF THEIR WAY to bring up my Dad and applaud him for his maverick ways are sure spending a lot of energy ripping apart and defaming [Kyrsten Sinema] for being a maverick against her party… No attempt at intellectual consistency anywhere,” McCain tweeted on Tuesday.