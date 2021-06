Dayo, whose real name is Temidayo is a fresh face for Indianapolis ever since day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft (August 30th). The Colts drafted Dayo in round 2, pick 54. What stuck out when the Colts drafted Dayo? It was that he might not be able to be much of an impact this upcoming season due to tearing his Achilles back in January while training. Before and even after the Injury, the Colts talked about him being a first-round talent and mentioned that there were thoughts another team would pull the trigger on him before the Colts got to their next pick. But… The Colts played the draft right and saw him fall to pick 54 and did not think twice about bringing in a guy like Dayo at that point.