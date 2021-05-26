New York Jets 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection
There's reason to be excited for the New York Jets in 2021 with new head coach Robert Saleh and No. 2 overall pick quarterback Zach Wilson. New York also put together what appears to be one of the best draft classes in the NFL, and also added some intriguing names via free agency like Carl Lawson and Corey Davis. The Jets likely won't be winning the Super Bowl this season, but it does appear they are on the right track in this rebuild. However, how quickly will we be able to see that in terms of wins and losses?www.cbssports.com