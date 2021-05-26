DDSports scores multiyear partnership with Big 12 Conference

Andrew Beil, CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) joined StrongBox Wealth as Wealth Advisor in May 2021. In his new role, Andrew will guide new and existing clients in developing and maintaining their financial plans, while recommending strategies to achieve their goals and objectives. This will include specific recommendations in cash management, asset allocation, investment risk strategy, insurance coverage, charitable planning, and retirement income planning. “Andrew exemplifies the type of person we were looking for to play a key role in our firm’s rapid growth and future development,” says Chuck Cooper, CFP®, StrongBox Wealth’s Managing Partner. “He shares our desire to deliver outstanding personalized financial planning and customized portfolio management solutions. Most important, Andrew has a powerful sense of personal integrity and embraces the fiduciary responsibility to always put our clients first.” Prior to joining StrongBox Wealth, Andrew served as Director of Financial Planning for Prime Capital Investment Advisors and was a primary resource for delivering the firm's financial planning strategies. He started his career in the financial services industry with American Century Investments in 2014. While there, he gained experience in high-net-worth client development, wealth management, and corporate retirement plans. Andrew earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in finance from the University of Missouri – Columbia. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner. He lives in Overland Park, KS, with his wife and daughter. In his free time, Andrew enjoys playing golf, cooking, and listening to music. StrongBox Wealth is a registered independent advisory firm that works in collaboration with high-net-worth clients to source solutions for their financial planning and portfolio management needs. The company offers highly personalized, customized strategies drawn from deep experience, access to a comprehensive array of independent investment solutions, and a full suite of services. The company was founded in 2019, and is headquartered in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.