Economy

DDSports scores multiyear partnership with Big 12 Conference

By Leslie Collins
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 17 days ago
DDSports Inc.’s traction in the basketball industry has been nothing but net in recent months. The Merriam-based company's latest win is a multiyear partnership with the Big 12 Conference.

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

