Unmatched: Why talent, affordability mean Triangle's gene therapy boom has no end in sight.
The cell and gene therapy sector of the life sciences has been exploding in the Triangle, and all the key indicators point to the trend continuing for the foreseeable future. Last August, Palo Alt-based Kriya Therapeutics announced it would be expanding into Research Triangle Park with its gene therapy manufacturing facility, and Massachusetts-based Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) announced it was investing in an $83 million, 200-job expansion in the area. More recently, Chinese cell therapy company CARsgen Therapeutics picked the Triangle over Maryland for a $157 million, 200-job expansion.www.bizjournals.com