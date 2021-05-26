Unmatched: Why talent, affordability mean Triangle's gene therapy boom has no end in sight.

Alexis Kuhn, PharmD, BCOP, explains the benefits, risks, and potential barriers associated with prophylactic therapy for patients with hemophilia A. Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP: Hello, and welcome to these Directions in Pharmacy® Practice Pearls: “Best Practices for Prophylactic Therapy in Hemophilia A.” I’m Jonathan Ogurchak, the CEO and cofounder of STACK, a pharmacy compliance-management software company. Joining me in this discussion are Anastasia Abramson, an advanced therapies pharmacist supervisor for AllianceRx Walgreens Prime in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Alexis Kuhn, a pediatric hematology and oncology ambulatory care pharmacist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; and Dr. Robert Sidonio Jr, the medical director of hemophilia for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and an associate professor of pediatrics at Emory University [School of Medicine]. Today we’re going to discuss several topics pertaining to best practices and the challenges faced in regard to prophylaxis in hemophilia A, including the role of prophylaxis, prophylactic therapy options, outpatient care factors, and economic considerations. Let’s dive in and get started.