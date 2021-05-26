Cancel
Maine State

Most Maine Residents Say They Would Give Back a $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

By Mark Shaw
Cover picture for the article

Imagine having $1 million dollars in your hand. IN YOUR HAND. A one with SIX ZEROES right after it, right there in your hand. Sounds amazing, right? Pay off your mortgage, your car, maybe help out some family or close friends. But what if that $1 million in your hand...

1019therock.com
Presque Isle, ME
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Maine State
101.9 The Rock

Watch the 2021 Maine Moose Permit Drawing

Watch the 2021 Moose Lottery live. The annual Maine Moose Lottery drawing has become a tradition for many sportsmen in New England. A Maine moose hunting party will typically consist of multiple generations of family pursuing the rare hunt. You can keep up with all things in Maine wildlife at...
Maine State
101.9 The Rock

Which of Maine’s 10 Biggest Lakes Will You Visit This Summer?

Maine has 6,000 lakes. The 10 biggest ones are also some of the more popular lakes. Block out some time this summer to hit a couple!. Is it just me, or are you having a hard time finding time this summer, because your plans have booked up many of these precious weekends! With Covid slowly going away as more people get vaccinated, a lot of plans are in the works. Are you heading to a lake? With 6,000 lakes and ponds in Maine - you've got some choices. So let's cover the top 10 biggest lakes Maine has. I'm sure you've hit a couple of them. I've been to only about 3-4! So much good fishing to be had.
Augusta, ME
101.9 The Rock

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Posted by
101.9 The Rock

Annual Moose Permit Lottery is Virtual for 2021

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is hosting the annual Moose Permit Lottery with a virtual drawing this year. The MDIFW said they were inspired by the annual Moose Hunting Lottery Festival. The schedule has been organized to make it convenient and easy for everyone. The Maine Moose Hunting Permit Drawing is set for this Saturday, June 12, 2021. The time of the drawing is in the afternoon from 1 - 4:30 pm.
Maine State
101.9 The Rock

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine Statewabi.tv

Group calls for permanent child tax credit in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Making the new child tax credit permanent...that’s what a group representing families across the state is calling on Maine’s political leaders to do. Several people gathered at the federal building in Bangor on Monday. They held a brief rally to talk about what a permanent child...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...