If You Live in New England You Need These Awesome Apps

Spotify is celebrating the uniqueness of its more than 365 million users with the new feature, Only You. The global campaign is currently only available for iOS users and includes a selection of in-app experiences that focus on your personal listening habits. Spotify’s Your Audio Birth Chart looks to the stars as your Sun sign features your most-listened to artist over the last six months, your Moon sign features an artist that highlights your “emotional or vulnerable sign” and your Rising sign includes an artist that you recently linked up with. Your Dream Dinner Party allows users to select three artists they’d like to have dinner with and Spotify will create a personalized mix for each of the artist, while Your Artist Pairs demonstrates a user’s varying interests with their unorthodox audio pairings. There’s also Your Song Year, Your Time of Day and Your Genre/Topics, which shows the different musical time periods a user is interested in, the music and podcasts a user listens to during the day and a combination of music and podcast genres respectively.