Europe Wants Social Media Giants To Do More To Stop Disinformation

The European Union has launched a new antitrust investigation into Google, this time into whether the tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology. The European Commission on Tuesday announced a formal investigation into whether Google breached the bloc’s competition rules by favoring its own technology services to display ads at the expense of rival media, advertisers and ad technology services. The Commission, which is the executive branch of the EU and oversees competition in the bloc, said it will specifically study whether Google restricts third-party access to user data for advertising purposes on websites and applications. “Internet advertising services are at the center of how Google and the media monetize their services on the Internet,” explained Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition and Vice-President for Digital Affairs at the Commission. Google collects data for use in targeted advertising, while also selling ad space and acting as an intermediary between advertisers and the websites that place the ads, he said. “We are concerned that Google has made competition more difficult for Internet advertising services,” Vestager said. The AP agency sent an email to Google’s press office to request comment on the investigation. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.