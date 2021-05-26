Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

EU seeks big penalties in suit over AstraZeneca deliveries

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emD2c_0aBrn9US00

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other nations when it had promised them for fast delivery to the EU's 27 member countries.

During an emergency hearing, the EU asked for the shipment of missing doses to the region and accused AstraZeneca of postponing deliveries so the Anglo-Swedish company could service others, and Britain in particular.

AstraZeneca lawyers denied any wrongdoing and said the pharmaceutical firm has always done its best to fulfill delivery commitments.

AstraZeneca’s contract with the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed, with an option for another 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. But only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.

Deliveries have increased slightly since then but, according to the EU commission, the company is set to supply 70 million doses in the second quarter when it had promised 180 million. A lawyer for AstraZeneca said Wednesday that “more or less 60 million doses” from the total order have been delivered so far.

EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the court that AstraZeneca expects to deliver the total number of contracted doses by the end of December, but he said that “with a six-month delay, it’s obviously a failure."

The Commission wants the court to order the delivery of an additional 90 million doses by the end of June, and the delivery of the remaining 180 million doses by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Until the company has caught up with the delays, Jafferali asked the court to force AstraZeneca to pay 10 euros per day for each non-delivered dose and to fine the drugmaker 10 million euros ($12.2 million) per day and breach of the company's contractual obligations.

A lawyer representing AstraZeneca, Hakim Boularbah, said it's impossible for the company to meet the deadlines and accused the Commission of trying to change the terms of their contract. He argued that the delivery schedule was based on estimates and that AstraZeneca could not be liable in case of delays.

A judgment is to be delivered at a later date. In addition to the emergency action, the European Commission has launched a claim on the merits of the case for which a hearing hasn’t yet been set by the court.

The EU has insisted its gripes with the company are about deliveries only and has repeatedly said that it has no problems with the safety or quality of the vaccine itself. The shots have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s drug regulator.

The EU's main argument is that AstraZeneca should have used six production sites for EU supplies as part of a "best reasonable effort” clause in the contract. Jafferali said that 50 million doses that should have been delivered to the EU went to third countries instead, “in violation” of the contract. The European Commission agreed to pay 870 million euros for the shots.

Charles-Edouard Lambert, another lawyer on the EU team, said AstraZeneca decided to reserve production at its Oxford site for Britain.

“This is utterly serious. AstraZeneca did not use all the means at its disposal. There is a double standard in the way it treats the U.K. and member states," he said.

AstraZeneca said it informed the EU's executive Commission in a detailed production plan that the UK manufacturing chain would firstly be dedicated to British supplies. The company noted that delays in deliveries not only affected the EU, but the whole world.

Boularbah said the company's May 2020 agreement with the U.K. government and Oxford University, the vaccine's co-developer, to supply 100 million doses of vaccine at cost clearly gave priority to Britain.

“It’s very shocking to be accused of fraud,” Boularbah said, calling it “a groundless accusation.”

The EU also accused AstraZeneca of misleading the European Commission by providing data on the delivery delays that lacked clarity.

While the bloc insists AstraZeneca has breached its contractual obligations, the company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture, with dozens of components produced in several different nations, and it made its best effort to deliver on time.

“Unfortunately, to this date, more or less 60 million doses from the order have been delivered,” Boularbah said, adding that AstraZeneca does everything it can to increase production and will deliver the 300 million of doses agreed to as soon as possible.

He played down the urgency claimed by the EU, saying 13 million AstraZeneca doses were stocked in EU member states. However, since the AstraZeneca vaccination takes two shots up to 12 weeks apart, member states can opt to reserve some of their supplies to make sure that recipients can get their second dose on time.

As part of an advanced purchase agreement with vaccine companies, the EU said it invested 2.7 billion euros ($3.8 billion), including 336 million ($408 million), to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s vaccine at four factories.

The long-standing dispute drew media attention for weeks earlier this year amid a deadly surge of coronavirus infections in Europe, when delays in vaccine production and deliveries hampered the EU’s vaccination campaign.

Cheaper and easier to use than shots from rival Pfizer-BioNTech, the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford University was a pillar of the EU's vaccine rollout. But the EU’s partnership with the firm quickly deteriorated amid accusations it favored its relationship with British authorities.

While the U.K. made quick progress in its vaccination campaign thanks to its AstraZeneca supplies, the EU faced embarrassing complaints and criticism for its slow start. Concerns over the pace of the rollout across the EU grew after AstraZeneca said it couldn't supply EU members with as many doses as originally anticipated because of production capacity limits.

The health situation has dramatically improved in Europe in recent weeks, with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on a sharp downward trend as vaccination has picked up. About 300 million doses of vaccine have been delivered in Europe — a region with around 450 million inhabitants, with about 245 million already administered.

About 46% of the EU population have had at least one dose.

Fanny Laune, another lawyer from the European Commission’s legal team, insisted the case needs to be treated urgently despite vaccination campaigns picking up across the bloc. She said other producers in the EU vaccine portfolio have experienced delays in deliveries and could still be hampered by production problems.

She added that several EU countries have based their vaccine strategy on the AstraZeneca shots and that five member states won’t be able to reach the targets set by the EU by the end of June if the drugmaker doesn't provide the promised doses in time.

“If this legal action allows to save just one life, it justifies an urgent ruling,” Laune said.

AstraZeneca’s lawyers asked the judge to properly assess whether citizens in the EU can’t actually get vaccinated with the company’s shots because of the delivery delays before determining whether the case should be settled urgently.

In total, the European Commission has secured more than 2.5 billion of vaccine doses with various manufacturers, but is now shying away from placing more orders with AstraZeneca. It recently sealed another major order with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses to be shared among EU members.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Commission#Pharmaceutical Companies#Drug Companies#Ap#The European Union#Anglo#The European Commission#British#Oxford University#Associated Press#Astrazeneca Lawyers#Eu Supplies#Eu Members#Eu Member States#Deliveries#Delivery Commitments#Company#Vaccine Companies#Britain#Brussels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
EuropeSacramento Bee

Germany is lobbying EU for stricter climate rules, report says

Germany is lobbying the European Commission to set stricter climate protection targets for the region’s car and aviation industries, according to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. In a position paper sent to the European Union executive, the government urged “ambitious fleet limits” for emissions from new cars in Europe by...
Energy Industrytrust.org

EU countries agree to prolong gas project funding, with caveats

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday agreed to prolong EU support for some cross-border natural gas projects, despite a push from 11 countries and the European Commission who said such funding should end to comply with climate change goals. The EU's "TEN-E" rules define which...
WorldHillingdon Times

EU advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for people with blood vessel syndrome

The EU drug regulator is recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome are not immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. In a statement on Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it reviewed cases of six people who had capillary leak syndrome after they had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Economysoutheastasiapost.com

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Travelteletrader.com

EU Council adopts digital COVID passport regulation

The European Council adopted on Friday the regulations related to the digital COVID-19 certificate, which will apply from July 1. The certificate will be issued free of charge and will allow travel within the European Union for residents who are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test result, or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months. The measure will apply until June 30, 2022.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot

Europe's drug regulator on Friday identified another very rare blood condition as a potential side effect of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine and said it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after inoculation with all coronavirus shots. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee said that capillary leak syndrome (CLS)...
Industrysamachar-news.com

EU Advises Adding Condition to AstraZeneca Label

The European Medicines Agency says it’s recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome not be immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator said it reviewed cases of six people who had capillary leak syndrome after they had received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine has previously been linked to rare blood clots, but health officials say its benefits still outweigh the small risks. EMA experts also concluded that the capillary leak condition should be added to the product information as a new side effect of the vaccine.
Lawwcn247.com

EU lawmakers threaten to sue, to speed up rule of law action

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are threatening to sue the bloc’s executive branch if it fails to take action against countries allegedly violating democratic standards, notably Hungary and Poland. They urged the EU parliament's president Thursday to demand that the European Commission “fulfil its obligations” to enforce respect of the rule of law mechanism. They're giving the EU's executive branch two weeks to act. The mechanism was included in a budget approved last year covering the 2021-27 period and is part of a massive coronavirus economic stimulus fund. The right-wing governments of Poland and Hungary are challenging it at the European Court of Justice. Some lawmakers think the Commission is trying to buy time until the court verdict.
Agriculturekfgo.com

EU lawmakers seek ban on caged farming, foie gras force-feeding

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament on Thursday called for the European Union to end caged farming of animals and ban force-feeding of ducks and geese to produce foie gras. The EU assembly approved a report asking the European Commission to propose legislation to phase out the use of cages...
Politicswtaq.com

EU Commission says Poland cannot question primacy of EU law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation, because it is the fundamental principle of the 27-nation bloc, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. The Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, sent a letter to...
EuropeBillboard

European Commission Guidance Muddies the Waters for EU Copyright Directive

LONDON – When the European Parliament passed the EU Copyright Directive two years ago, it was hailed as a landmark victory for artists because it made platforms like YouTube liable for using unlicensed content in Europe. Now those hard-fought gains for rights holders are in danger of being diminished by...
Politicswcn247.com

EU asks Poland to stop court review of EU vs. Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union has asked Poland to withdraw a motion which the prime minister sent to the country's constitutional court asking that it determine whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the central European nation. A spokesman for the European Commission said Thursday that the letter was sent to the Polish government on Wednesday by the EU’s Commissioner for Justice. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution. The matter comes amid a larger dispute over changes to the Polish judicial system which the EU views as an assault on judicial independence.
Healthinvesting.com

Lawmakers urge EU U-turn to back vaccine patent waiver

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament urged the European Union to reverse its position and support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a push by many developing nations to allow more production. EU lawmakers backed by 355 votes to 263 a resolution on accelerating...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

EU parliament adopts resolution on Sri Lanka

Brussels [Belgium], June 11 (ANI): The European Parliament has adopted a resolution calling for the repeal of Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) as the law is deemed incompatible with the conventions that the country has to implement under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) granted to the island nation.
LawMetro International

EU parliament votes to sue European Commission over rule-of-law inaction

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission over what lawmakers say is its failure to uphold the rule of law, in a dispute that could affect the allocation of billions of euros in EU aid. Members of the Parliament (MEPs) voted 506 to...
Medical & BiotechFinancial Times

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca’s vaccine has saved many thousands of lives. But rare side-effects, and, relative to competitors, lower efficacy against new variants have given it an uncertain outlook. Coupled with a multibillion-euro lawsuit over delivery shortfalls, the UK pharma group’s future role in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 is under scrutiny.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EU energy ministers debate gas project funding

Energy ministers are meeting to decide whether gas infrastructure developments can still be classified as EU projects of common interest. EU energy ministers are gathering in Luxembourg today to discuss whether or not funding support for gas infrastructure projects should be continued. The European Commission has proposed changes to the...
Agricultureoliveoiltimes.com

European Commission Considers Use of Gene-Editing in Agriculture

The European Commission has announced that it will review European Union rules on genetically modified organisms (GMO), potentially paving the way to loosening restrictions on the use of gene-editing technology in the agriculture sector. A report from the commission said that the use of gene-editing technology, which targets specific genes...
Economyretailcrowd.co.uk

Shortly after Brexit, work began on what to do after Brexit

The European Commission has also launched an administrative process aimed at reaching agreement with the United Kingdom on a new framework for the transfer of personal data. Although the Brexit agreement was characterized by the parties agreeing on important issues only at the last minute, there are also no less important issues left unresolved after Brexit on January 31, 2020. One of these issues is setting terms for data transfers. International, which could not have been clarified either before the exit or until the end of the subsequent transitional period until the end of 2020.