Ports of Entry Ramp up Biometrics use

Regulations governing biometric data collection, use, and processing have already been complex and strict with the Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (“BIPA”) as well as the biometrics laws in Washington and Texas. BIPA, which has a private right of action, has generated a flood of class action litigation. New York City has recently added to the mix by passing two new biometrics laws, the Tenant Data Privacy Act (“TDPA”) and an amendment to the New York City Administrative Code (“NYC Administrative Code”), both of which set forth requirements when it comes to processing of biometric data that expand consumers’ rights and impose obligations on processing biometric data.