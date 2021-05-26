Ports of Entry Ramp up Biometrics use
Customs and Border Protection is ramping up the use of biometric security technology at Borderland ports of entry. CBP officials this week say the agency’s new Simplified Arrival program uses cameras and facial recognition software in half a dozen or so Borderland ports of entry. The system streamlines the immigrant identification process. If no match is found or if the person prefers not to submit to a facial scan, the traditional option is still available to go inside and show identification documentation to CBP agents.kool1045fm.com