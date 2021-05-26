Cancel
Ports of Entry Ramp up Biometrics use

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustoms and Border Protection is ramping up the use of biometric security technology at Borderland ports of entry. CBP officials this week say the agency’s new Simplified Arrival program uses cameras and facial recognition software in half a dozen or so Borderland ports of entry. The system streamlines the immigrant identification process. If no match is found or if the person prefers not to submit to a facial scan, the traditional option is still available to go inside and show identification documentation to CBP agents.

