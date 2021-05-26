518 Debate: What Color is the Crust on These Beef Ribs?

With the consumer preference for gluten-free alternatives showing no signs of slowing down, Trader Joe's new Cauliflower Pizza Crusts are sure to be a big hit. Trader Joe's currently sells a product called Cauliflower Thins, which are made from shredded cauliflower, combined with whole eggs and grated parmesan cheese to created sturdy, flatbread-like rounds. However, the Caulifower Thins are only 4-inches in size, which makes them better suited as a tortilla alternative. On the other hand, the brand's new Cauliflower Pizza Crusts, are 8-inches in size, making them the perfect size for personal pizzas. The Cauliflower Pizza Crusts are also seasoned with garlic and herbs, including basil and oregano, while is perfect for virtually any type of pizza.