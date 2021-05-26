Calls intensify for nursing home reform as legislative session nears its end

Looking back on the legislative session in Hartford, members of the General Assembly and advocates of criminal justice reform are using the word “historic.”. ■ The so-called “Clean Slate” act, which allows for the erasure of many criminal convictions after seven years for misdemeanors and 10 years for lower-level felonies, if the person has not been convicted of any other crimes during those periods. The bill, which according to The Associated Press would cover an estimated 300,000 people, excludes convictions for family violence or sexual assaults that require sex offender registration.■ Legislation that strictly limits the use of solitary confinement in prisons.■ Legislation that aims to increase the diversity on juries and avoid having too many residents from largely white suburbs sit in judgment of defendants from largely minority cities.■ Legislation that expands the state’s “red flag” law that allows judges to order someone's guns temporarily seized upon finding probable cause that they are a danger to themselves or others.■ Legislation that expands the definition of domestic violence to include “coercive control.”■ Legislation that requires prisons to provide free phone services. Connecticut has been charging some of the highest communication rates in the country for inmates and their families.■ Legislation that prohibits police from using “no-knock” warrants.