Quincy K-9 passes away one year after retiring from police force

QUINCY, Mass. — The Quincy Police Department announced late Tuesday evening the passing of retired K-9 Tucker.

Back in February 2020, the Quincy K-9 retired from the police force after a long career in law enforcement, nearly a dozen years to be exact.

Officer Chris McDermott, who knew Tucker since he was only a year old back in August of 2008, released a statement on the passing of his dog, saying:

“He was by my side for 12 years as we worked the city of Quincy, as well as many other towns that requested his nose. He served with great dignity, always ready to go. All he asked in return was a pat on the head, and a scratch behind his ears.” — Officer Chris McDermott

Officer McDermott told Boston 25 during Tucker’s retirement that he was one of the dogs that helped sniff out possible bomb threats in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings.

“We worked tirelessly with the Boston Police, State Police, and Federal agencies out there to make sure Boston was safe,” McDermott said.

Tucker served 11 1/2 years. He was one of the original K-9s in Quincy.

