Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, MA

Quincy K-9 passes away one year after retiring from police force

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVZJ4_0aBrmdaG00

QUINCY, Mass. — The Quincy Police Department announced late Tuesday evening the passing of retired K-9 Tucker.

Back in February 2020, the Quincy K-9 retired from the police force after a long career in law enforcement, nearly a dozen years to be exact.

PREVIOUS: Quincy K-9 retires from long career on police force

Officer Chris McDermott, who knew Tucker since he was only a year old back in August of 2008, released a statement on the passing of his dog, saying:

“He was by my side for 12 years as we worked the city of Quincy, as well as many other towns that requested his nose. He served with great dignity, always ready to go. All he asked in return was a pat on the head, and a scratch behind his ears.”

— Officer Chris McDermott

Officer McDermott told Boston 25 during Tucker’s retirement that he was one of the dogs that helped sniff out possible bomb threats in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings.

“We worked tirelessly with the Boston Police, State Police, and Federal agencies out there to make sure Boston was safe,” McDermott said.

Tucker served 11 1/2 years. He was one of the original K-9s in Quincy.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Pets & Animals
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Quincy, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Boston Marathon#State Police#Mass#Quincy K 9#Boston 25#The Boston Police#Cox Media Group#Officer#Law Enforcement#August#Bomb Threats#Federal Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 killed, 4 injured during early morning shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Three people died and four others were injured during an early Saturday shooting in Cleveland, authorities said. A 40-year-old man died at the scene, and two men, ages 40 and 36, died at an area hospital, The Plain Dealer of Cleveland reported. None of the victims have been identified, the newspaper reported, citing Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 9 injured in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and nine other people were injured by gunfire after a shooting early Saturday morning in Chicago’s South Side. Chicago police are searching for two suspects they believe are involved in shooting the 29-year-old woman around 2 a.m. in the Chatham neighborhood, WBBM reported. Police...
Miami, FLPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rapper Polo G arrested in Miami after album release party

MIAMI — Rapper Polo G is accused of hitting a police officer and resisting arrest in Miami after an album release party, authorities said. The Chicago-born singer, 22, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was arrested at 8 a.m. EDT Saturday morning, the Miami Herald reported. He was booked on five charges, including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief, according to Miami-Dade online court records.
Massachusetts Statebpdnews.com

Three BPD Officers Injured While Arresting Robbery Suspect in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston

At about 3:12 PM on Sunday May 16, 2021, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested Marshall Burton, 38, of Boston on multiple charges preexisting arrest warrants after responding to a call for a robbery in progress in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult female victim who stated that the suspect had approached her and taken several pieces of her property before spitting on her and fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured during the incident and refused medical attention on scene.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

3 police officers injured during arrest of robbery suspect in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three police officers were injured while trying to take a robbery suspect into custody in Boston on Sunday afternoon. Officers responding to a reported robbery in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. found a woman who said that a suspect had approached her and taken several pieces of her property before spitting on her and fleeing on foot, according to Boston police.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Boston, MAwhdh.com

Police identify man fatally stabbed in Boston’s South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Boston’s South End on Friday night. Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. found Gerie Acevedo, 29, of the South End, suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.