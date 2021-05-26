The Long-Standing Urban Legend Involving The Ultimate Warrior

On June 10th, 2002, Stone Cold Steve Austin walked out of the WWE. Nineteen years ago today; it feels like just yesterday. It was a historic moment and one that still lingers over the entire company (heck, industry!) as a huge turning point from the Attitude Era to the Ruthless Aggression Era. However, in order to cover all of our bases, we need to rewind a bit. While some of this column will be cited with facts, nobody truly knows all that went into ‘walkout.’ Austin has spoken about it numerous times before calling it one of the biggest mistakes of his life, but I don’t think the real, true 100% honest story will ever be told. Here is my opinion, looking back on everything…let’s go…